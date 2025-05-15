Juniper® Systems Adds RTK Precision to Archer™ 4 GNSS Expansion Pod

Archer 4 GNSS Pod Now RTK Enabled Juniper Systems Logo Archer 4 with GNSS Expansion Pod being used in the field

LOGAN, UT, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juniper® Systems Inc. is pleased to announce that the GNSS Expansion Pod for the Archer™ 4 Rugged Handheld is now RTK capable. Juniper Systems is also launching a new application for the Archer 4 called Archer Connect. The Archer 4 with GNSS Expansion Pod and RTK connection is now an all-in-one centimeter mapping solution.

“We are very excited to bring this update to the Archer 4,” said John Florio, Senior Product Manager at Juniper Systems. “The Archer 4 with a GNSS Expansion Pod and an RTK correction is the optimal all-in-one high precision mapping solution.”

Archer Connect is a utility application that allows users to easily manage their GNSS expansion pod that is attached to their Archer 4. In Archer Connect, users can set up and manage their RTK network connection. Archer Connect is available on the Google Play Store.

The GNSS Expansion Pod attaches and interfaces with the Archer 4 through the Archer’s back contact pads. This allows for a compact one-handed device. The Archer 4 is a rugged handheld device designed to work in extreme environments. Featuring Android 14 and expanded battery options for increased runtimes in the field.

“Archer 4 allows for all-day work while workers are in the field,” Florio said. “Juniper continues its legacy of listening to our customers and offering industry-leading field data collection products. We look forward to our customers using this new feature on the Archer 4.”

About Juniper Systems

Founded in 1993, Juniper Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of ultra-rugged tablets, handheld computers, GNSS receivers, mapping software, and field computing solutions. Professionals utilize Juniper Systems’ innovative mobile computers in natural resources, utilities and public services, geospatial, agriculture, industrial, and military markets. In addition, the company’s HarvestMaster brand makes solutions for agricultural applications.

Juniper Systems is based in Logan, UT, USA, and employs more than 175 people there, and at its EMEA office based near Birmingham, UK.

Visit us online at www.junipersys.com.

