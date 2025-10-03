New Book by Ken Embers Recounts Helicopter Pilot’s Journey from the Battlefields of Vietnam to Building Library of Peace

Author Ken Embers shares his journey from combat pilot to educator in his recent release.

TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Army veteran and retired educator Ken Embers announces the release of his memoir, The Amazing Adventures of Captain Embers & Chief Zogleman: Whop! Whop! Whop !. It highlights his life as a combat helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War and the path he later carved toward peace through education and cross-cultural service.The book takes readers through Embers’ deeply personal and professional journey, beginning in the wheat fields of Kansas and leading to the skies above Bong Son, Vietnam, where he flew UH-1 Hueys for the 61st Assault Helicopter Company. It traces Embers’ transition from a college graduate to a trained Army officer, navigating the intensity of flight school, military discipline, and combat readiness at Fort Bragg, Fort Knox, Fort Wolters, and Fort Rucker.After flying high-stakes missions alongside Chief Warrant Officer Mike Zogleman and supporting the 173rd Airborne Brigade in challenging operations, Embers later returned to Vietnam, not as a soldier, but as an educator. In partnership with fellow veterans, he helped establish the Bong Son Lucky Star Blazer Library Learning Center, a space dedicated to English education and reconciliation in the very region where he once served.The Amazing Adventures of Captain Embers & Chief Zogleman: Whop! Whop! Whop! is available now and offers a grounded perspective on war, service, and the quiet victories of healing and learning.About the AuthorKen Embers is a Vietnam War helicopter pilot, educator, and author based in Manhattan, Kansas. He continues to teach English online to Vietnamese students preparing for the IELTS. He remains actively involved in educational projects in Vietnam, including the 61st AHC Library Learning Center and the Ross Worley English School in Phu My.

