Wagon Hill Home Loans Names Matt Howe as President

BEE CAVE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wagon Hill Home Loans, LLC (NMLS #2688520), headquartered in Bee Cave, Texas, is proud to announce the appointment of Matt Howe as President.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Howe has established himself as a trusted leader committed to delivering exceptional service to clients and partners. Throughout his career, he has guided thousands of families through the mortgage process with a focus on transparency, efficiency, and long-term success.

In his new role at Wagon Hill Home Loans, Howe will lead the company’s efforts to provide a personalized lending experience for homebuyers and support the sales teams who serve them. His vision includes streamlining operations, strengthening builder partnerships, and introducing enhancements that make the mortgage process clearer and more efficient for borrowers across Texas.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead Wagon Hill Home Loans and to work alongside a well-established partner like Tilson Homes,” said Matt Howe, President of Wagon Hill Home Loans. “Together, we’re creating a one-stop shop for Texas families where they can build their dream home with a builder that has nearly 100 years of experience and receive a personalized mortgage experience with our team. My goal is to streamline and improve the customer journey so that every borrower feels like our top priority. With our deep expertise in build-on-your-lot financing and a commitment to service, Wagon Hill is well positioned to stand out in the Texas market.”

Wagon Hill Home Loans is proud to serve as the preferred financing partner of Tilson Homes, one of the most respected custom homebuilders in Texas. Tilson has been building homes across the state for nearly a century, and this partnership ensures their buyers have access to financing designed to meet the unique needs of building on your lot. By pairing Tilson’s long-standing reputation for quality with Wagon Hill’s tailored lending programs, families are supported from groundbreaking through closing.

Howe began his mortgage career in 2006 and has held leadership roles across respected lenders, developing expertise in loan origination, mortgage banking, and team management. Known for his client-first approach, he has been recognized for building strong referral relationships and guiding families through complex transactions with confidence.

When he’s not working with clients or leading his team, Howe enjoys investing in his community and spending time with his family.

For more information about Wagon Hill Home Loans, visit www.wagonhillhomeloans.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

