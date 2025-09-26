OneTrust Home Loans Showcases Strategic Builder Financing Solutions at Build Expo in Atlanta and Los Angeles

OneTrust Home Loans, one of the nation’s largest non-bank construction lenders, recently exhibited and spoke at Build Expo USA in both Atlanta and Los Angeles.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneTrust Home Loans, one of the nation’s largest non-bank construction lenders, recently exhibited and spoke at Build Expo USA in both Atlanta and Los Angeles. CEO James Hecht delivered a featured presentation, Building Momentum: Strategic Lending Solutions & Partnerships for Homebuilders, sharing innovative approaches to builder financing that help drive sales, enhance affordability, and strengthen long-term partnerships.

In his session, Hecht drew on more than 30 years of mortgage leadership to outline how forward commitments, builder joint ventures, and customized lending partnerships can give builders an edge in today’s competitive housing market. Attendees gained actionable strategies to:

• Use proprietary forward commitment programs and permanent buydowns to deliver below-market rates.

• Leverage joint venture lending partnerships to provide predictable closings and improved buyer experiences.

• Integrate financing into sales and marketing for greater traffic, urgency, and differentiation.

• Unlock the ROI of ancillary lending businesses with strong return potential.

“Our focus has always been to help builders grow by giving them financing tools that align directly with sales velocity and profitability,” said James Hecht, CEO of OneTrust Home Loans. “Events like Build Expo allow us to bring those strategies directly to the industry, building stronger relationships and solutions for the future.”

As a trusted partner to builders nationwide, OneTrust Home Loans continues to lead with builder-centric mortgage programs, including forward commitments, permanent and temporary buydowns, bridge loans, and joint venture lending platforms.

Looking ahead, OneTrust Home Loans will continue its national presence at Build Expo events and other industry conferences throughout 2025 and into 2026. The team’s next stop will be the Charlotte Build Expo on October 15–16, 2025, where attendees are invited to visit Booth #824 to meet James Hecht and learn more about OneTrust’s builder-focused financing programs.

About OneTrust Home Loans

OneTrust Home Loans is a privately-owned Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac approved direct lender and servicer licensed in 49 states and 2 US territories with sales and operations across the country. In addition to the standard loan options like Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and Jumbo, OneTrust originates a significant amount of portfolio and construction loans for purposes of holding on its own balance sheet. The company has one of the fastest-growing reverse mortgage channels in the country and continues to grow with several builder joint ventures on the horizon. OneTrust Home Loans places special importance on customer service as evidenced by their tagline, Service is Everything!® OneTrust Home Loans is a member of Warp Speed Holdings, a diversified holding company with lending, insurance, title/escrow, and tech among its areas of current holdings. For additional information, visit www.OneTrustHomeLoans.com.

