OneTrust Home Loans and Grind Analytics Participate in Generative AI Research with the University of Miami

OneTrust Home Loans and its family of companies are participating in a generative AI research initiative with Miami Herbert Business School.

We’re excited to collaborate on this research, especially as it aligns with how we’re using behavioral insights and the AI systems we’ve already developed to better serve our customers and teams.” — Shane Erskine

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneTrust Home Loans and its family of companies, including Grind Analytics and Warp Speed Holdings, are participating in a generative AI research initiative with the University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School. The initiative reflects OneTrust Home Loans’ ongoing commitment to innovation, transparency, and responsible AI advancement across its expanding ecosystem.

The collaboration originated from an advanced AI program led by Dr. Robert Gregory, Associate Professor of Business Technology at Miami Herbert Business School, where OneTrust Home Loans Co-Founder Shane Erskine participated. What began as an academic exploration evolved into a real-world case study, driven by Grind Analytics, a leading innovator within the OneTrust family, demonstrating how generative AI can elevate collaboration, learning, and productivity across modern business environments.

“We’re excited to collaborate on this research, especially as it aligns with how we’re using behavioral insights and the AI systems we’ve already developed to better serve our customers and teams,” said Shane. “This initiative reflects our broader vision, to lead with transparency, continually advance our AI capabilities, and drive meaningful innovation across our family of companies.”

Participation in this research underscores how OneTrust Home Loans and Grind Analytics are integrating human expertise with AI-driven insights to improve efficiency, decision-making, and customer experience across the mortgage and financial services landscape.

Looking ahead, the group plans to continue its collaborative efforts to expand the responsible and effective use of AI. By sharing insights, advancing practical applications, and exploring new opportunities across its family of companies, this marks just the beginning of an ambitious innovation journey, one that’s shaping the future of how people, data, and technology work together to drive lasting impact. Stay connected to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.