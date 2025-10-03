Tradewind Recruitment Achieves 100% Pass Rate in REC Education Audit

This achievement represents far more than a certification-it's a validation of the culture we've built at Tradewind” — Nick Murphy, Chief Executive Officer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tradewind Recruitment, one of the UK's most trusted education recruitment agencies, has achieved a 100% pass rate in its recent Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) Diagnostic as part of the rigorous REC Education Audit. This outstanding result underscores the company's unwavering commitment to safeguarding and compliance excellence in education recruitment.

The comprehensive REC audit evaluates recruitment agencies against stringent criteria, including safeguarding procedures, compliance standards, recruitment systems, and industry knowledge. Achieving a perfect score demonstrates Tradewind's exceptional dedication to protecting vulnerable groups while maintaining the highest professional standards.

"This achievement represents far more than a certification-it's a validation of the culture we've built at Tradewind," said Nick Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Tradewind Recruitment. "Every day, schools trust us to place educators who will shape young lives and safeguard their wellbeing. Achieving 100% in our REC Diagnostic as a part of our REC Education Audit confirms that our systems, our people, and our processes meet the most rigorous standards in the industry. It's a promise to every school and every candidate that safeguarding isn't just a checkbox for us-it's the foundation of everything we do."

As schools across the UK face increasing challenges in recruiting qualified staff, the need for trusted recruitment partners with proven safeguarding credentials has never been greater. Tradewind's REC-audited status (https://www.twrecruitment.com/rec-audited-partner) provides schools with the confidence that every candidate has been thoroughly vetted through robust compliance procedures.

The REC Education Audit is widely recognised as the gold standard for recruitment agencies working within the education sector, assessing agencies on their ability to meet the unique and complex safeguarding requirements of schools and educational institutions.

With safeguarding at the heart of its operations, Tradewind Recruitment continues to support schools throughout the UK in sourcing qualified professionals who not only meet academic standards but also uphold the safety and wellbeing of pupils.

About Tradewind Recruitment

Tradewind Recruitment is a leading education recruitment agency connecting schools across the UK with exceptional teachers, teaching assistants, and other education professionals. With safeguarding as a core priority, Tradewind maintains rigorous compliance procedures and recruitment systems designed to protect pupils and support educational excellence.



