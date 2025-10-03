SGI Welcomes Nigel Lindsey-Noble as Swiss Director to Drive Growth and Inspire Talent

The business plan is robust and exciting, and the opportunity to work with the industry stars I can now call my colleagues was something I couldn’t walk away from.” — Nigel Lindsey-Noble, Director at SGI

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Source Group International is excited to announce the appointment of Nigel Lindsey-Noble as Director in Switzerland. Nigel’s arrival marks another bold step in SGI’s mission to connect exceptional talent with market-leading organisations, while building teams that achieve their full potential.

A highly experienced recruitment sales leader, Nigel has spent his career building high-performing teams, designing powerful sales strategies, and delivering innovative workforce solutions for clients around the globe. Since moving to Switzerland in 1999, he has developed deep market expertise and an enviable network, collaborating with some of the most forward-thinking companies in the world.

A Career Driven by People

For Nigel, the highlight of his professional journey isn’t a single deal or award - it’s the decision to step into the recruitment industry in the first place. “Having had the honour to collaborate with so many wonderfully talented individuals and serve some of the most innovative customers over many years, it’s almost impossible to name one defining career moment,” he shared. “Choosing this industry all those years ago has been incredibly rewarding in countless ways. That was the moment that set everything in motion.”

His leadership style mirrors SGI’s own philosophy: ambitious goals backed by an aligned, empowered team. “It starts with building a shared dream, creating a collaborative roadmap to get there, and ensuring the team has the tools, knowledge, and support to deliver on their own expectations. When you look after your people, they look after your clients – that’s how you create lasting success,” Nigel explained.

Why SGI? The Energy Was Unmistakable

Nigel was instantly drawn to SGI’s energy, ambition, and culture. “The desire and professionalism across the whole organisation is incredibly powerful and contagious. The business plan is robust and exciting, and the opportunity to work with the industry stars I can now call my colleagues was something I couldn’t walk away from. I’m here to help drive SGI’s next chapter of growth in Switzerland and beyond.”

Life Beyond the Office

Away from work, Nigel is a devoted husband and father to two sons. He’s quick to credit his family for their unwavering support over the years - and quick to point out that, despite popular belief, he doesn’t wear a suit at the weekend.

SGI Founder Lawrence Hargreaves said: “Nigel’s deep experience, market knowledge, and passion for people make him a perfect fit for SGI. His appointment strengthens our leadership in Switzerland (https://www.sourcegroupinternational.com/locations/switzerland/) and aligns perfectly with our growth ambitions across Europe.”

About Source Group International

Source Group International is a global staffing solutions provider with a vision to help people and organisations discover their potential. With a people-first approach, deep sector expertise, and a track record of delivering results, SGI partners with leading businesses worldwide to connect them with top-tier talent.

