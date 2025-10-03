Halloween Comes Alive at Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County

Join Goodwill’s Halloween Contest now through November 8th!

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halloween comes alive at Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County, where shoppers can discover affordable, one-of-a-kind costumes for the whole family while doing good for their community and the environment.From pirates and superheroes to DIY mashups and creative pop-culture moments, Goodwill is the region’s ultimate Halloween destination. Every Goodwill store is a treasure trove of pre-loved clothing and accessories that can be mixed, matched, and reimagined into costumes that stand out—without breaking the bank. To find a Goodwill location near you, visit: www.GoodwillDE.org “Shopping for Halloween at Goodwill is more than affordable fun—it’s also sustainable,” said Colleen Morrone, President & CEO, Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County. “By re-using and re-purposing items from our stores, families can reduce waste and support Goodwill’s nonprofit mission of helping people overcome barriers to self-sufficiency through the Power of Work!”Donations to Goodwill are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by the IRS and Goodwill accepts donations of gently used Halloween costumes year round. Donating costumes and other items not only keeps them out of landfills, but also fuels Goodwill’s mission – providing workforce development programs, digital skills training, and social services throughout Delaware and Delaware County, PA.Annual Halloween Costume ContestGoodwill’s annual Halloween Costume Contest is back! Shoppers can show off their spooky, silly, or creative Goodwill looks for a chance to win gift car prizes. For costume inspiration and contest details, visit: www.GoodwillDE.org/HalloweenMagic. About Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware CountyGoodwill of Delaware & Delaware County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for people facing barriers to self-sufficiency, through the Power of Work! Our donated goods/retail program funds our mission and aims to help protect our planet through the responsible reuse and recycling of donated items. Our community-based workforce development programs (mission) empower people to reach their full potential, provide for themselves and their families, and contribute to the economic and social growth of their communities. Please visit www.GoodwillDE.org to learn more and join us in building brighter futures.

