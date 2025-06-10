Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County Announces 2025–2026 Board Officers

Goodwill Center, Wilmington DE

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County is proud to announce the election of its 2025–2026 Board Officers, who will lead the organization in its continued mission to improve the quality of life for people facing barriers to self-sufficiency through the Power of Work!The newly elected officers are:• Chair: Kalimah White, Key Private Bank• Vice Chair: Kyle McLaughlin, NAI Emory Hill• Vice Chair: Jeffrey T. Kaczmarczyk, II, TriState Wealth Advisors• Treasurer: Bonnie Rambo, CPA, Retired• Secretary: Doug Clark, The Mallet GroupThese dedicated professionals volunteer their time and expertise to guide Goodwill in advancing its nonprofit mission. Their leadership ensures the effective and efficient operation of programs that serve communities throughout Delaware and Delaware County, Pennsylvania.“I am honored and excited to serve as the new Chair of the Board of Directors for the Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County,” said Kalimah Z. White, J.D. “Our mission to transform lives through innovative educational and workforce development programs has never been more important. I look forward to collaborating with our dedicated leadership team and current and incoming board members to ensure we make an even greater impact in the communities we serve.”“We are deeply grateful for the commitment and diverse expertise of our volunteer Board of Directors,” said Colleen Morrone, President & CEO of Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County. “Their guidance enables us to meet the evolving needs of our community and to continue building brighter futures through the Power of Work!”Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing job training, employment placement services, and other community-based programs for people who face barriers to employment. The organization’s Board of Directors plays a crucial role in steering Goodwill’s strategic direction and ensuring its programs effectively serve the community.About Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware CountyGoodwill of Delaware & Delaware County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life for people facing barriers to self-sufficiency, through the Power of Work! Our donated goods/retail program funds our mission and aims to help protect our planet through the responsible reuse and recycling of donated items. Our community-based workforce development programs (mission) empower people to reach their full potential, provide for themselves and their families, and contribute to the economic and social growth of their communities. Please visit www.GoodwillDE.org to learn more and join us in building brighter futures.

