Educator Symposium Builds Momentum for School Transformation

Wilmington Learning Collaborative Hosts Inaugural Event to Unite Educators Across Districts

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 200 educators gathered June 17–18 at the Chase Center on the Riverfront for the inaugural WLC Educator Symposium: Transforming Tomorrow by Making Bold Moves Today. Hosted by the Wilmington Learning Collaborative (WLC) in partnership with Education First, the two-day event featured keynote speakers, interactive workshops, student performances, a powerful student panel, wellness programming, and opportunities for cross-district connection—all designed to empower Wilmington’s teachers and school leaders to lead bold change.Reflecting on the power of the event, WLC Executive Director, Dr. Laura Burgos, said, “This symposium was filled with positive energy, critical conversations, and insights from both our classrooms and our trusted partners. We convened more than 200 educators and created a safe space for cross-district collaboration. Our community showed up, supported one another, and reflected deeply on the journey ahead.”The symposium brought together educators from WLC’s partner schools and the Christina, Red Clay, and Brandywine districts. Shaped by the WLC’s learnings over the past two years, the agenda focused on strengthening collaboration and advancing strategies that support student growth and well-being.Inspiring Voices and Actionable LearningThroughout the symposium, attendees heard from local and national education leaders on topics such as leadership, equity, and innovation. Sharif El-Mekki, founder of the Center for Black Educator Development, spoke on dismantling systemic inequities; Dr. Tony B. Watlington Sr., Superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, discussed the principles and strategies that guide transformational leadership; and Dr. Ivory A. Toldson, Howard University professor and data equity advocate, pushed out thinking around looking beyond numbers to understand people; and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten offered remarks on equitable resource allocation.Breakout sessions focused on real-world strategies, including trauma-informed teaching, inclusive instruction, the science of reading, and student engagement. Sessions were led by WLC’s community partners, including Children & Families First, Delaware State University, Creative Curriculum, Transcend, Digital Promise, Learning-Focused, TNTP, and the Teacher Leadership Design Fellows.Listening to Students, Supporting EducatorsOne of the most memorable moments of the symposium was a candid student panel, where educators heard directly from Wilmington students about their experiences, challenges, and hopes for their schools. This firsthand insight helped ground the two days in the voices of those the work ultimately serves.Educator wellness was a key focus of the event, with mindfulness activities, movement breaks, and time for recharging built into the experience. Attendees also enjoyed live performances by the Kuumba Academy drum line and the Maurice Pritchett Sr. Academy dance team.About The Wilmington Learning Collaborative:The Wilmington Learning Collaborative (WLC) is a network of schools operating across the Christina, Brandywine, and Red Clay school districts, committed to creating positive change across schools in Wilmington, Delaware. The nine schools that comprise the collaborative include Maurice Pritchett Sr. Academy, Harlan Elementary School, Stubbs Early Education Center, Bayard School, Pulaski Early Education Center, Shortlidge Academy, Warner Elementary School, Joseph E. Johnson Elementary School, and William C. Lewis Dual Language Elementary School.The WLC’s primary objective is to establish a consistent learning experience for students while simultaneously fostering the empowerment of educators, school leaders, and communities, thereby enhancing overall student outcomes within the City of Wilmington schools. To learn more about the Wilmington Learning Collaborative, visit wlc-de.org/

