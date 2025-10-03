DPS Captures TdA Gang Member and Convicted Murderer in El Paso Co.

EL PASO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) captured a confirmed Tren de Argua (TdA) gang member and convicted murderer from Venezuela in El Paso Co. during Operation Lone Star last month.

On the morning of Sept. 4, 2025, DPS Special Agents with the Criminal Investigations Division (CID), working in collaboration with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the U.S. Border Patrol received information on a possible TdA gang member and wanted murderer who may be staying at a hotel in El Paso, Texas.

Special Agents then encountered the suspect, later identified as Alexis Ramon Perozo-Monasterio, 36, who attempted to flee by jumping out a window from the second floor of the hotel. He was apprehended by Special Agents.

Further investigation by Special Agents confirmed that Perozo-Monasterio is a confirmed TdA gang member and a fugitive from Venezuela. Perozo-Monasterio escaped from a Venezuelan prison after being convicted and sentenced to 17 years for the rape and murder of a 10-year-old child. Perozo-Monasterio has a history of illegal reentry into the United States, and in April 2023, he was charged with alien inadmissibility by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

DPS turned Perozo-Monasterio over to ICE after his capture. He was then removed from the United States.

###(HQ 2025-100)