Street Volkswagen Hosts 12th Annual 'Calling All Slug Bugs' Car Show with a Neon Glow

Slug Bug Car Show Photo of VW Bus

AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Street Volkswagen is excited to announce its 12th Annual "Calling All Slug Bugs" Car Show, scheduled for Saturday, October 18th, 2025, starting at 10:00 a.m. This year’s event promises to light up Amarillo with a vibrant neon glow theme that’s sure to delight car enthusiasts and families alike. The annual car show has become a community favorite, bringing together classic Volkswagen Beetles and Buses, alongside a wide variety of other unique and custom cars. Attendees can expect a day full of fun with live music, local food trucks, face painting, prizes, and more. “We’re thrilled to celebrate 12 years of this event” said John Luciano, Owner and General Manager “Neon Slugfest is more than just a car show! It’s become a family tradition where everyone can enjoy the cars, the food, and the community spirit.” The Neon Slugfest Car Show is free to attend, making it the perfect outing for families, car lovers, and anyone looking for a fun day in Amarillo.Event Details:What: 12th Annual Calling All Slug Bugs “Neon Slugfest” Car ShowWhen: Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.Where: Street Volkswagen | 8707 Pilgrim Drive, Amarillo, TX 79119Cost: Free admission | Open to the publicDon’t miss the chance to see some of the coolest cars around while enjoying great food, music, and activities for all ages. For more information about the event, including how to register your vehicle for the show, please visit www.streetvw.com or contact us at 806-350-8999.About Street VolkswagenStreet Volkswagen is a premier dealership in Amarillo, TX, offering a wide selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, exceptional customer service, and a commitment to the community. For more information, visit www.streetvw.com

2025 Calling All Slug Bugs

