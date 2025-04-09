Street Volkswagen Celebrates Platinum Wolfsburg Crest Club Award

Submit Release
AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Street Volkswagen proudly celebrated receiving the prestigious Platinum Wolfsburg Crest Club Award—the ninth in the dealership’s history—with a company-wide ceremony and luncheon held at the dealership. This top-tier recognition from Volkswagen of America honors dealerships that meet the highest standards in customer satisfaction, sales, service, and overall brand representation.

The Street Volkswagen team was joined by Volkswagen of America leadership, including Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President of Sales Operations; Scott Bell, Regional Vice President of the Central Region; and Jen Brown, Sales Operations Manager for the Central Region.

"This award is a testament to the hard work, passion, and commitment of our entire team," said Owner and General Manager John Luciano. "To earn this recognition for the ninth time is a reflection of our team's consistency, dedication, and the trust our community places in us every day."

The Platinum Wolfsburg Crest Club Award is Volkswagen’s highest dealership honor, reserved for those who exceed expectations in every area of the business. Street Volkswagen’s commitment to excellence has helped set a new standard in customer experience and performance.

