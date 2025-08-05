CarGurus recognizes Street Volkswagen of Amarillo with 2025 Top Dealer Award

Street Volkswagen of Amarillo is located off Soncy Road and Pilgrim Drive in Amarillo, Texas.

Street Volkswagen of Amarillo today announced that it has been named a 2025 Top Dealer by CarGurus.

At Street Volkswagen of Amarillo, delivering outstanding customer service is at the core of everything we do, and we’re proud that this recognition from CarGurus reflects that mission.” — John Luciano

AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Street Volkswagen of Amarillo today announced that it has been named a 2025 Top Dealer by CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles¹. The annual program, now in its 11th year, spotlights the top dealerships that consistently deliver exceptional customer service, value, and trust while embracing digital retail tools that enhance the shopper experience. Street Volkswaen of Amarillo earned honors in the 2025 Top Rated Dealer. “For over a decade, the CarGurus Top Dealer Awards have recognized dealerships that lead with a customer-first approach, leveraging data and market intelligence to build trust and confidence throughout the shopping journey,” said Sam Zales, CarGurus President and Chief Operating Officer. “We’re proud to showcase dealers , such as Street Volkswagen of Amarillo who are meeting shoppers where they are and delivering standout experiences across the online to in-store experience.” The 2025 Top Dealer Awards provide unbiased validation of a dealer’s commitment to customer service. Selections are informed by verified customer reviews and analysis of vehicle listings data in the CarGurus platform. CarGurus Top Dealer Award categories include: Top Rated Dealer recognizes dealers with a proven track record of customer satisfaction. Winning dealerships have maintained a minimum average rating of 4.5 out of 5, with at least five new reviews in 2024. Top Value Dealer honors dealerships offering consistently fair and competitive pricing. CarGurus awards the top 100 dealers with the highest percentage of 2024 inventory rated as a “Good” or “Great” deal, based on its trusted deal rating algorithm. Top Digital Dealer celebrates U.S. dealerships that prioritize a seamless and efficient digital retail experience, answering consumer demand to handle more steps online. This award spotlights the top 100 dealers with the highest share of 2024 inventory available for online transactions and robust consumer engagement across key actions like financing and deposits.“At Street Volkswagen of Amarillo, delivering outstanding customer service is at the core of everything we do, and we’re proud that this recognition from CarGurus reflects that mission,” said John Luciano, Owner and General Manager. “This award speaks to our team’s dedication to building trust and guiding our customers with care through every step. We sincerely thank our customers for their continued support.”About CarGurus, Inc. CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is a multinational, online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles that is building upon its industry-leading listings marketplace with both digital retail solutions and the CarOffer online wholesale platform. The CarGurus platform gives consumers the confidence to purchase and/or sell a vehicle either online or in-person, and it gives dealerships the power to accurately price, effectively market, instantly acquire, and quickly sell vehicles, all with a nationwide reach. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to bring trust, transparency, and competitive pricing to the automotive shopping experience. CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. 1 CarGurus also operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in Canada and the U.K. In the U.S. and the U.K., CarGurus also operates the Autolist and PistonHeads online marketplaces, respectively, as independent brands. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com , and for more information about CarOffer, visit www.caroffer.com . CarGurusis a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc., and CarOfferis a registered trademark of CarOffer, LLC. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 1Similarweb: Traffic Report [Cars.com, Autotrader, TrueCar, CARFAX Listings (defined as CARFAX Total visits minus Vehicle History Reports traffic)], Q1 2025, U.S.

