Visitors can now find statewide agritourism activities through Visit NC Farms website

RALEIGH, N.C. — People looking for fun agritourism activities this fall can now find statewide listings through the Visit NC Farms website as the platform transitions from a mobile app to expand access for farms and visitors. The website will also allow agritourism farms to update their event information quickly.

Visitors can find information, or farms can list information, at visitncfarms.com

Launched in 2018, the Visit NC Farms mobile app helped connect thousands of residents and visitors with local farms, farmers markets, food and drink experiences and agritourism destinations. The app provided a strong foundation for raising awareness of agritourism and local food across the state, which the website will build on.

“Interest in agritourism continues to grow and visitors have even more options today," said Erica Calderon, agritourism marketing specialist. "Visit NC Farms has always been about connecting people to the food, farms and communities that make North Carolina unique, and we hope visitors will check out the new website when they are looking to make plans.”

On-farm activities and experiences can be sorted by nine category filters, including farm visits, u-pick, farm stays, farmers markets, trails, workshops, sips + bites and special events. This helps make make exploring simple and intuitive, Calderon said.

Other advantages of the new Visit NC Farms website include:

Free platform for farmers: Businesses and event hosts can be listed at no cost, opening the door for broader statewide participation.

Broader accessibility: Available on any device, without requiring a download.

Faster updates: Farms and event organizers can update listings quickly through visitncfarms.com , ensuring accurate information year-round.

visitncfarms.com Industry support: Dedicated resources make it easier for agribusinesses to get listed and submit seasonal events.

“The app gave us a strong start, and now the website allows us to take that mission even further," Calderon said.

The launch of the new website underscores NCDA&CS’s long-term investment in agritourism and agribusiness marketing. It maintains the program’s core mission while opening opportunities for more farms to share their stories and for more visitors to discover authentic North Carolina farm experiences.

﻿For more information or to explore farm-fresh experiences, visit visitncfarms.com.

