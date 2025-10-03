Special event days add to the experience and value of the N.C. State Fair

RALEIGH – The N.C. State Fair will carry on the tradition of offering special themed days in 2025. The days bring special programs and events and/or discounted admission to the fair that runs Oct. 16-26 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh.

“As this year’s theme says, ‘There’s no time like fair time,’ and we want these special days to add to the good time people have at the N.C. State Fair,” said fair manager Kent Yelverton. “So now is the time to mark your calendars, whether you’re an N.C. State student, a senior, a veteran, or a family looking forward to our sensory-friendly day or the traditional can food drive. These are days you don’t want to miss.”

•Thursday, Oct. 16: Wolfpack Day – Students with an N.C. State University ID will get admission for $8 that day.

•Sunday, Oct. 19: Sensory Day presented by Bandwidth – Previously called “accessABILITY Day,” the 2025 Sensory Day allows visitors to enjoy an inclusive competitions area, exhibits, food and other vendors in a calmer atmosphere without flashing lights or music from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All-day offerings (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) include the “Bandwidth Chill Out Zone” and noise-cancelling headphones.

“We’re proud to once again sponsor Sensory Day and help make the fair a welcoming place for everyone,” said David Morken, Bandwidth’s co-founder and CEO. “This day reflects our mission to connect people and the spirit of service our Bandmates bring to the community.”

•Tuesday, Oct. 21: Senior Citizens’ Day – Anyone aged 65 and up gets free admission. Bojangles’ breakfast biscuits and coffee will be available at Dorton Arena at 9 a.m., along with a program including music and comments from Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler at 10 a.m. On all other fair dates, seniors get admission for the discounted price of $5.

•Wednesday, Oct. 22: Duke Energy Military Appreciation Day – 2025 marks the 20th year of this special day. A military parade travels through the grounds at 10 a.m., and a program honoring the military follows around 10:45 a.m. on the Waterfall Stage. Thanks to Duke Energy’s partnership, military personnel and one guest will receive free admission on this 20th anniversary day.

"Duke Energy is a company committed to giving back to the communities we serve and that includes members of our nation’s military and their families,” said Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “We want to acknowledge the sacrifice of those who’ve answered the call to serve and we’re proud to partner with the N.C. State Fair to share our appreciation and respect for military heroes."

In addition to Duke Energy Military Appreciation Day, active-duty service members, reservists, retirees, guardsmen and their dependents (ages 13-64) receive a daily military discount of 38% on gate admission, making admission $8.

•Thursday, Oct. 24: Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day – Each fairgoer who brings six cans of food to any gate on this day will get in free. Since 1993, donations have totaled more than 6.8 million pounds of food for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, which helps feed people across 34 North Carolina counties.

“Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day is a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish together as a community,” said Kraig Westerbeek, president of hog production for Smithfield Foods. “We are proud to team up with the N.C. State Fair for the fifth year to serve our neighbors facing food insecurity, while celebrating agriculture in the state we call home.”

Additional details about these special days are online in the “Special Event Days” section of ncstatefair.org.

These days add to the N.C. State Fair experience that’s unique to North Carolina. They are part of the unparalleled value that includes free entertainment, thrilling rides and games, thousands of animals, endless family activities, competitions, vendors and creative deep-fried delights. For more information, visit www.ncstatefair.org or connect on Facebook, X and Instagram at @ncstatefair.

-bhh-1,2

