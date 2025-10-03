Hogtoberfest to be held Saturday at Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market

WHAT:

Hogtoberfest celebrates both North Carolina Pork Month and the 30th anniversary of the Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market. The event will feature live music, food trucks, local breweries and wineries, Got to Be NC vendors and educational activities for all ages. WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. WHERE:

Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market

2914 Sandy Ridge Road

Colfax, NC 27235 WHO: Participating Vendors:

Got to Be NC -- Raleigh Guilford County Extension, Master Gardeners – Guilford County N.C. State Agriculture Institute – Raleigh NCDA&CS Exports – Raleigh Visit NC Farms – Raleigh James River Equipment – Greensboro N.C. A&T Department of Animal Sciences – Greensboro N.C. Wine Council – Raleigh N.C. Pork Council – Raleigh Kuya Bear Food Truck – Winston-Salem AuraDella Quisine Food Truck – Madison SPAAG OUT EATZ, LLC Food Truck – Stokesdale Alsies Ice Cream Food Truck – Triad Sweet Sips Coffee & Bakery Truck – Lexington Blessed by Elderberries – Oak Ridge Carolina Packers – Smithfield Cheerwine – Salisbury Elder’s Acres – Creedmoor Happy Hog Sauce Co. – Wake Forest K-Vegas Nuts – Kernersville Loverthina’s – Raleigh MawMaw’s Chicken Pies – Kernersville Michael’s Exotic Peppers – Marvin Pave Bakery – Charlotte Stella Cake Bakery – Cary Terrestrial Sauce and Spice Co – Clemmons Steel String Bakery – Carrboro Havoc Brewing – Pittsboro Bull City Ciderworks – Greensboro Curran Alexander Vineyards – Lexington Native Valley Wines – Lexington Stardust Cellars – Wilkesboro





