Hogtoberfest to be held Saturday at Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market
WHAT:
Hogtoberfest celebrates both North Carolina Pork Month and the 30th anniversary of the Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market. The event will feature live music, food trucks, local breweries and wineries, Got to Be NC vendors and educational activities for all ages.
WHEN:
Saturday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market
2914 Sandy Ridge Road
Colfax, NC 27235
WHO: Participating Vendors:
Got to Be NC -- Raleigh
Guilford County Extension, Master Gardeners – Guilford County
N.C. State Agriculture Institute – Raleigh
NCDA&CS Exports – Raleigh
Visit NC Farms – Raleigh
James River Equipment – Greensboro
N.C. A&T Department of Animal Sciences – Greensboro
N.C. Wine Council – Raleigh
N.C. Pork Council – Raleigh
Kuya Bear Food Truck – Winston-Salem
AuraDella Quisine Food Truck – Madison
SPAAG OUT EATZ, LLC Food Truck – Stokesdale
Alsies Ice Cream Food Truck – Triad
Sweet Sips Coffee & Bakery Truck – Lexington
Blessed by Elderberries – Oak Ridge
Carolina Packers – Smithfield
Cheerwine – Salisbury
Elder’s Acres – Creedmoor
Happy Hog Sauce Co. – Wake Forest
K-Vegas Nuts – Kernersville
Loverthina’s – Raleigh
MawMaw’s Chicken Pies – Kernersville
Michael’s Exotic Peppers – Marvin
Pave Bakery – Charlotte
Stella Cake Bakery – Cary
Terrestrial Sauce and Spice Co – Clemmons
Steel String Bakery – Carrboro
Havoc Brewing – Pittsboro
Bull City Ciderworks – Greensboro
Curran Alexander Vineyards – Lexington
Native Valley Wines – Lexington
Stardust Cellars – Wilkesboro
