Hogtoberfest to be held Saturday at Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market

WHAT:
Hogtoberfest celebrates both North Carolina Pork Month and the 30th anniversary of the Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market. The event will feature live music, food trucks, local breweries and wineries, Got to Be NC vendors and educational activities for all ages.

WHEN: 
Saturday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

WHERE: 
Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market
2914 Sandy Ridge Road
Colfax, NC 27235

WHO: Participating Vendors: 
 

                           Got to Be NC -- Raleigh

                           Guilford County Extension, Master Gardeners – Guilford County

                            N.C. State Agriculture Institute – Raleigh

                            NCDA&CS Exports – Raleigh

                            Visit NC Farms – Raleigh

                            James River Equipment – Greensboro

                            N.C. A&T Department of Animal Sciences – Greensboro

                            N.C. Wine Council – Raleigh

                            N.C. Pork Council – Raleigh

                            Kuya Bear Food Truck – Winston-Salem

                            AuraDella Quisine Food Truck – Madison

                            SPAAG OUT EATZ, LLC Food Truck – Stokesdale

Alsies Ice Cream Food Truck – Triad

Sweet Sips Coffee & Bakery Truck – Lexington

Blessed by Elderberries – Oak Ridge

Carolina Packers – Smithfield

Cheerwine – Salisbury

Elder’s Acres – Creedmoor

Happy Hog Sauce Co. – Wake Forest

K-Vegas Nuts – Kernersville

Loverthina’s – Raleigh

MawMaw’s Chicken Pies – Kernersville

Michael’s Exotic Peppers – Marvin

Pave Bakery – Charlotte

Stella Cake Bakery – Cary

Terrestrial Sauce and Spice Co – Clemmons

Steel String Bakery – Carrboro

Havoc Brewing – Pittsboro

Bull City Ciderworks – Greensboro

Curran Alexander Vineyards – Lexington

Native Valley Wines – Lexington

Stardust Cellars – Wilkesboro

 

 

