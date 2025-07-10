Submit Release
Pinnacle Awards Celebrates the Best in Technology Innovation for 2025

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pinnacle Awards recognizes the most groundbreaking innovations and companies across the technology landscape. The 2025 winners represent excellence across a diverse set of industries, showcasing the power of technology to shape the future.

“It’s exciting to recognize the extraordinary talent and innovation shaping our future at the 2025 Pinnacle Tech Awards,” said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. “This year’s finalists have truly elevated the bar—whether pioneering sustainable AI, driving breakthroughs in green computing, or redefining user-centric design. Their dedication embodies the spirit of technological progress: bold, purposeful, and transformative. We’re proud to shine a spotlight on these game‑changers, and we’re confident that their achievements will continue to inspire and reshape the global tech landscape.”

This year’s awards spanned 14 major categories, each highlighting the top performers driving transformation, innovation, and impact.
2025 Pinnacle Awards Winning Categories:

- Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning
Subcategory: AI Product of the Year
Platinum: Generate, from Iterate.ai

Subcategory: AI for Social Good
Platinum: WoodChuck

Subcategory: Vertical - Specific AI Solutions: Tailored AI for fields like healthcare,
finance, education, law, etc.
Platinum: FacilGo
Diamond: Kontakt.io
Emerald: EVERSANA

Subcategory: AI Product of the Year
Platinum: BigID
Diamond: LookDeep Health
Emerald: Phenom

Subcategory: AI Research Innovation
Platinum: BostonGene

Subcategory: AI Startup of the Year
Platinum: Vertesia

Cloud, Infrastructure & DevOps
Platinum: Copado

-Consumer Technology
Subcategory: Home Entertainment Innovation
Platinum: Datavault AI, Inc.

Subcategory: Health & Fitness Tech
Platinum: PetPace LLC

-Conversational & Language Tech
Platinum: Groundswell

-Cybersecurity & Data Privacy
Subcategory: Cybersecurity Company of the Year
Platinum: BlackCloak
Diamond: Intelligent Waves

Subcategory: Identity Verification & Data Privacy
Platinum: HYPR Identity Assurance Company

Subcategory: Encryption & Data Privacy Technology
Platinium: Integral

Subcategory: Zero Trust Solution of the Year
Platinum: Intelligent Waves

-Digital Transformation
Subcategory: Legacy System Modernization
Platinum: Netcracker Technology
Diamond: Gulf Coast Workforce Board - Workforce Solutions
Emerald: Groundswell

Subcategory: Best Digital Transformation Initiative
Platinum: Vertafore's AgencyOne

-FinTech & DeFi
Platinum: Manifest

-Gaming, AR/VR & Creative Tech
Platinum: “Heroes of Jin Yong” open-world RPG

-Hardware & Devices
Subcategory: Wearable Tech Innovation
Platinum: LIZN

Subcategory: AI-Enabled Hardware
Platinum: MarketSight by 365 Retail Markets
Diamond: Venti Technologies

Subcategory: Medical Devices Powered by AI
Platinum: Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Subcategory: Next-Gen Chip / Processor
Platinum: POET Technologies

-HealthTech & BioTech
Platinum: Abhit Singh MD

-IoT, Robotics & Automation
Platinum: OPEX Corporation
Diamond: Venti Technologies

-LegalTech & RegTech
Subcategory: AI in Legal Services
Platinum: Assembly Software

Subcategory: Compliance Automation
Platinum: Metrc

-Responsible AI & Ethics
Subcategory: AI Governance Platforms
Platinum: Atlantic.Net

Subcategory: AI Transparency & Ethics
Platinum: TELUS Digital

-Software Excellence
Subcategory: Productivity & Collaboration Tools
Platinum: eschbach
Diamond: Kitchen Management Software by 365 Retail Markets

Subcategory: Enterprise Software Innovation
Platinum: PMSI
Diamond: Ui.Marketing/AdCellerant
Emerald: Raistone

Subcategory: Cloud Based Software
Platinum: Liviniti Technology Development Team
Diamond: Vertafore's BenefitPoint

Subcategory: Best AI-Integrated Software Solution
Platinum: Venti Technologies
Diamond: March Networks

Subcategory: Best SaaS Platform
Platinum: Vertafore's AgencyZoom

Subcategory: UI/UX Innovation
Platinum: Vertafore

Each winner demonstrated a commitment to excellence and innovation that is shaping tomorrow's technology landscape today.
For more information about the Pinnacle Awards or to learn how to nominate a company for next year, please visit www.pinnacle-award.com.

