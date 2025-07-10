Pinnacle Awards Celebrates the Best in Technology Innovation for 2025

Pinnacle Awards announces 2025 Tech Winners

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pinnacle Awards recognizes the most groundbreaking innovations and companies across the technology landscape. The 2025 winners represent excellence across a diverse set of industries, showcasing the power of technology to shape the future.“It’s exciting to recognize the extraordinary talent and innovation shaping our future at the 2025 Pinnacle Tech Awards,” said Kate Lang, Executive Director of the Pinnacle Awards. “This year’s finalists have truly elevated the bar—whether pioneering sustainable AI, driving breakthroughs in green computing, or redefining user-centric design. Their dedication embodies the spirit of technological progress: bold, purposeful, and transformative. We’re proud to shine a spotlight on these game‑changers, and we’re confident that their achievements will continue to inspire and reshape the global tech landscape.”This year’s awards spanned 14 major categories, each highlighting the top performers driving transformation, innovation, and impact.2025 Pinnacle Awards Winning Categories:- Artificial Intelligence & Machine LearningSubcategory: AI Product of the YearPlatinum: Generate, from Iterate.aiSubcategory: AI for Social GoodPlatinum: WoodChuckSubcategory: Vertical - Specific AI Solutions: Tailored AI for fields like healthcare,finance, education, law, etc.Platinum: FacilGoDiamond: Kontakt.ioEmerald: EVERSANASubcategory: AI Product of the YearPlatinum: BigIDDiamond: LookDeep HealthEmerald: PhenomSubcategory: AI Research InnovationPlatinum: BostonGeneSubcategory: AI Startup of the YearPlatinum: VertesiaCloud, Infrastructure & DevOpsPlatinum: Copado-Consumer TechnologySubcategory: Home Entertainment InnovationPlatinum: Datavault AI, Inc.Subcategory: Health & Fitness TechPlatinum: PetPace LLC-Conversational & Language TechPlatinum: Groundswell-Cybersecurity & Data PrivacySubcategory: Cybersecurity Company of the YearPlatinum: BlackCloakDiamond: Intelligent WavesSubcategory: Identity Verification & Data PrivacyPlatinum: HYPR Identity Assurance CompanySubcategory: Encryption & Data Privacy TechnologyPlatinium: IntegralSubcategory: Zero Trust Solution of the YearPlatinum: Intelligent Waves-Digital TransformationSubcategory: Legacy System ModernizationPlatinum: Netcracker TechnologyDiamond: Gulf Coast Workforce Board - Workforce SolutionsEmerald: GroundswellSubcategory: Best Digital Transformation InitiativePlatinum: Vertafore's AgencyOne-FinTech & DeFiPlatinum: Manifest-Gaming, AR/VR & Creative TechPlatinum: “Heroes of Jin Yong” open-world RPG-Hardware & DevicesSubcategory: Wearable Tech InnovationPlatinum: LIZNSubcategory: AI-Enabled HardwarePlatinum: MarketSight by 365 Retail MarketsDiamond: Venti TechnologiesSubcategory: Medical Devices Powered by AIPlatinum: Perimeter Medical Imaging AISubcategory: Next-Gen Chip / ProcessorPlatinum: POET Technologies-HealthTech & BioTechPlatinum: Abhit Singh MD-IoT, Robotics & AutomationPlatinum: OPEX CorporationDiamond: Venti Technologies-LegalTech & RegTechSubcategory: AI in Legal ServicesPlatinum: Assembly SoftwareSubcategory: Compliance AutomationPlatinum: Metrc-Responsible AI & EthicsSubcategory: AI Governance PlatformsPlatinum: Atlantic.NetSubcategory: AI Transparency & EthicsPlatinum: TELUS Digital-Software ExcellenceSubcategory: Productivity & Collaboration ToolsPlatinum: eschbachDiamond: Kitchen Management Software by 365 Retail MarketsSubcategory: Enterprise Software InnovationPlatinum: PMSIDiamond: Ui.Marketing/AdCellerantEmerald: RaistoneSubcategory: Cloud Based SoftwarePlatinum: Liviniti Technology Development TeamDiamond: Vertafore's BenefitPointSubcategory: Best AI-Integrated Software SolutionPlatinum: Venti TechnologiesDiamond: March NetworksSubcategory: Best SaaS PlatformPlatinum: Vertafore's AgencyZoomSubcategory: UI/UX InnovationPlatinum: VertaforeEach winner demonstrated a commitment to excellence and innovation that is shaping tomorrow's technology landscape today.For more information about the Pinnacle Awards or to learn how to nominate a company for next year, please visit www.pinnacle-award.com

