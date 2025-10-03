Josiah Kelly Sentenced for Shootings at Homer Reproductive Health Clinic and Recovery Center

October 2, 2025

(Homer, AK) â€“ On Wednesday, Homer Superior Court Judge Bride Seifert sentenced 31-year-old Josiah Kelly of Anchor Point for separate shootings into a reproductive health clinic and a recovery center, both located in Homer.

In May, Kelly pled guilty to two counts Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Second Degree and two counts of Terroristic Threatening in the Second Degree for shooting into the two buildings. He also pled guilty to a consolidated count of Assault in the Third Degree, for placing a woman and her two young children who lived next to the health clinic in fear that they were going to be shot through their walls.

On Oct. 19, 2024, at 8:16 p.m. Kelly shot into the Katchemak Bay Recovery Connections. He was not immediately caught. On Nov. 11, 2024, at 5:48 a.m., he shot into a Katchemak Bay Family Planning building from a green pick-up truck and then returned and shot into the building from the truck again at 6:50 p.m. He was apprehended by Homer Police, who received reports from witnesses who saw the green truck, soon after the second shooting into the Family Planning building. Extensive investigation from the Homer Police tied Kelly to the shootings at both buildings. The police also questioned Kelly, and he admitted to both shootings. Kelly told the police he shot the buildings because of religious beliefs.

Kelly was sentenced to an aggregate sentence of 17 years with 10 years and 6 months suspended followed by 10 years of probation. Kelly’s probation conditions include a mental health evaluation and treatment and a requirement that he not possess any firearms.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Seifert noted how terrifying Kelly’s actions were, and how it was one of the most serious cases in Homer over the last several years. She also talked about Kelly’s acts being especially terrible because the organizations that he targeted were comprised of people who are in the business of helping other people.

Assistant District Attorney Jon Iannaccone prosecuted the case with the assistance of Paralegal Crystal Locke and Law Office Assistant Katy Mourao. The entire Homer Police Department did an extensive and thorough investigation that was led by Officer Tyler Jeffres that resulted in Kelly’s apprehension and conviction.

