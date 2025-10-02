Douglas Maliski of Seward Sentenced to Five Years for Possessing and Distributing Child Sexual Abuse Material

October 2, 2025

(Seward, Alaska) â€“ On Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Lance Joanis sentenced Douglas Maliski, 63, to a composite five-year period of initial confinement with an additional 16 years of suspended confinement for distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material. On his release from custody, Maliski will be on supervised probation for a period of 15 years and will be required to register as a sex offender.

In November 2024, after a six-day trial and deliberations that lasted less than 90 minutes, a Seward jury convicted Maliski of one class B felony count of Distribution of Child Pornography and three class C felony counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Evidence at trial showed that in early 2019, Maliski, a Seward resident, downloaded multiple videos containing child sexual abuse material to his cell phone, to include children under the age of ten. Those videos were discovered only after the State of Alaska Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a late-2020 report of child sexual abuse material distribution by Maliski from an online content moderator. Subsequent investigation in early 2021 confirmed that Maliski had received, saved, and then distributed child sexual abuse materials depicting a six- to nine-year-old child. That investigation also located the earlier child sexual abuse materials that Maliski had saved to his cell phone.

Assistant District Attorney Sam Scott prosecuted the case at the Kenai District Attorney’s Office, with the assistance of Paralegal Minna Bogard and Law Office Assistant Kenzie Powell. Seward Police Officer Morgan Woodard (he has since transferred to the Seward Fire Department) led the local investigation with considerable assistance from Detective Mark Thomas and forensic expert Brandon Hunter with the Anchorage Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney Sam Scott at sam.scott@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.