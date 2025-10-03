Submit Release
Anchorage Jury Convicts Peejay Her of Murdering Rick Moa

October 3, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Yesterday, Peejay Her, 58, was convicted by an Anchorage jury of one count each of Murder in the First Degree, Murder in the Second Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence. The defendant also pled to Misconduct Involving Weapons in the Third Degree for being a convicted felon in possession of a concealable firearm.

On the night of Nov. 6, 2020, Peejay Her and Rick Moa, 33, got into a confrontation, which ended with Moa being gravely shot and wounded in a semi-vacant lot between North Pine Street and North Bliss Street, just south of the old Mountain View Holiday convenience store. Before running from the scene after shooting Moa, Her fired one last gunshot into Moa’s back as he was lying helpless on the ground, testimony at the trial revealed. Her then sped away in his car and hid the murder weapon in a bag behind a tree in snow and tall grass. Moa was pronounced dead at Providence Medical Center later that night.

Her was previously convicted of Assault in the Second Degree in 2019.

Senior Assistant Attorney General John Darnall prosecuted the case for the Office of Special Prosecutions, with the assistance of Assistant Attorney General Heather Dyreng, and Paralegal Meghan Thomson. Anchorage Police Detective Jeff Elbie was the lead investigator with significant help from Anchorage Police Officer Michael Vang.

CONTACT: Senior Assistant Attorney General John Darnall at (907) 269-6250 or john.darnall@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

