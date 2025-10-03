DLM-Distribution Expands Mini-T Campervan Line with Chrysler Pacifica and Voyager Models

The Voyager and AWD Pacifica Mini-T Campervans join DLM-Distribution’s garageable Class B RV lineup, delivering fuel efficiency, everyday drivability, and camping comfort. AWD Pacifica Mini-T Campervan – compact Class B RV designed to fit easily into a standard residential garage. Pacifica AWD Mini-T Garageable Campervan Pacifica AWD Mini-T Campervan shown fitting easily inside a 7-foot garage Mini-T Campervans Transit Connect VS. Pacifica

LAKE CRYSTAL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DLM-Distribution announced that its 2025 Mini-T Campervan lineup now includes conversions built on the Chrysler Pacifica and Chrysler Voyager platforms. These new units are being delivered to customers nationwide, expanding the company’s offerings beyond the Ford Transit Connect-based Mini-T Campervan, which has long been valued as a multi-purpose vehicle suitable for everyday use as well as a fully equipped Class B campervan.The Chrysler Pacifica Mini-T Campervan is built exclusively on the all-wheel drive Pacifica chassis, powered by a 3.6L V6 engine. It delivers fuel economy of 17–25 MPG and offers a towing capacity of 3,600 lbs, making it ideal for customers who want the ability to bring small trailers, boats, or recreational gear along on their travels.The Chrysler Voyager Mini-T Campervan, built on the front-wheel drive Voyager chassis, delivers fuel economy of up to 28 MPG. This option provides a balance of affordability and function for buyers who prioritize efficiency while still seeking full campervan features.Both the Pacifica and Voyager Mini-T Campervans retain hallmark characteristics of the series: a size that fits in most standard residential garages and remains acceptable in HOA-regulated neighborhoods. Unlike larger RVs that often face restrictions when parked in driveways, these vans have the appearance and footprint of a daily vehicle, making them a practical solution for homeowners who want RV functionality without storage conflicts.Each Mini-T conversion includes DLM-Distribution’s signature features: a solar-supported power management system for off-grid use, refrigerator, microwave oven, stainless-steel sink with fresh and gray water systems, a convertible bed system for two, and a roof-mounted reversible fan for ventilation. Safety and reliability are reinforced by manufacturer-backed warranties.“We developed the new Pacifica and Voyager Mini-T Campervans in direct response to customer demand for more towing capacity, greater engine power, and the option of all-wheel drive,” said Dave Mellon of DLM-Distribution. “Our goal has always been to provide compact campervans that serve everyday needs while giving customers a reliable way to travel, camp, and explore.”With this rollout, DLM-Distribution now offers three distinct models: the original Ford Transit Connect Mini-T Campervan, the Chrysler Pacifica AWD Mini-T Campervan, and the Chrysler Voyager FWD Mini-T Campervan. This expansion enables the company to serve customers with different priorities—whether fuel efficiency, power, or towing—while continuing to deliver campervans that function as multi-purpose vehicles, suitable and comfortable for everyday use as well as nationwide travel.DLM-Distribution manufactures and sells Mini-T Campervans factory-direct from its Lake Crystal, MN facility. Serving customers nationwide, the company focuses on compact Class B campervans designed for everyday driving as well as camping and travel. Each Mini-T emphasizes fuel efficiency, solar-supported off-grid capability, and a size that fits in standard residential garages, making them practical and HOA-friendly.Media Contact:DLM-DistributionPhone: 651-285-7089 or 507-382-9446Website: www.dlm-distribution.com

