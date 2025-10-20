DLM-Distribution Announces Availability of the 2026 Mini-T Campervan

2026 Mini-T Campervan! Manufactured on the AWD Chrysler Pacifica chassis, this newest release from DLM-Distribution combines efficiency, comfort, and year-round capability with the rare advantage of being HOA-friendly and garageable — making it the pe 2026 Mini-T Campervan set up lakeside with awning extended — a compact, garageable RV designed for everyday driving and comfortable camping. 2026 AWD Pacifica Mini-T Campervan — A garageable, fuel-efficient RV by DLM-Distribution shown with exterior awning setup and interior camper layout including bed, sink, microwave, and TV. 2026 AWD Pacifica Mini-T Campervan by DLM-Distribution — compact, fuel-efficient, and ready for everyday use or travel. Now available factory-direct.

LAKE CRYSTAL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DLM-Distribution has announced the availability of the 2026 Mini-T Campervan , built on the all-wheel-drive Chrysler Pacifica platform. The new model year continues DLM-Distribution’s focus on producing garageable, fuel-efficient Class B campervans designed for everyday usability and travel freedom.While Chrysler’s 2026 Pacifica models carry an average MSRP increase of about $1,200, DLM-Distribution has held Mini-T pricing steady. The company credits stabilizing supply-chain conditions and lower component costs across several key RV systems.“We’re pleased to offer the 2026 Mini-T Campervan at the same price point as last year’s model,” said Candy Mellon of DLM-Distribution. “As a factory-direct manufacturer, we can pass genuine savings on to our customers when component costs ease, even as OEM prices trend upward.”The Mini-T Campervanremains one of the few fully equipped RVs that can be parked at home. With a height that fits inside a standard residential garage, it aligns with parking requirements in many HOA-regulated neighborhoods where large RV storage is restricted. This allows owners to store their campervan safely at home—avoiding storage fees and keeping it ready for spontaneous travel.Built on the AWD Chrysler Pacifica chassis and powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine, the 2026 Mini-T Campervan achieves up to 25 MPG. Inside, it includes a pull-out bed for two, refrigerator, microwave oven, sink with fresh- and gray-water systems, and a solar-supported electrical setup for off-grid use.The Mini-T serves a dual purpose: a comfortable camper for road trips and a practical daily vehicle for commuting or errands. This versatility distinguishes it from larger motorhomes that often remain parked between seasonal outings.As travel habits shift toward flexibility and efficiency, smaller motorhomes are gaining attention among new buyers and downsizing owners alike. The Mini-T Campervan embodies that trend with its blend of comfort, economy, and garageable Class B campervan design—making it practical for both daily use and extended adventures.“The Mini-T continues to prove that comfort and capability don’t depend on oversized RV dimensions,” said Candy Mellon. “It’s about practicality and design, not excess.”DLM-Distribution is a Minnesota-based manufacturer and licensed dealer specializing in compact Class B campervans. Selling factory-direct from its Lake Crystal, MN facility, the company offers nationwide delivery and free MSP airport pickup. Its Mini-T Campervan lineup—built on Ford Transit Connect, Chrysler Pacifica, and Chrysler Voyager platforms—delivers fuel-efficient, HOA-friendly RVs designed for both daily driving and long-distance travel.For additional information, visit www.dlm-distribution.com or call 651-285-7089 or 507-382-9446.

2026 Mini-T Campervan on Fall Colors Tour

