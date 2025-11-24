HOA Communities Embrace Flexible Garage Design as Demand for RV-Compatible Living Grows

Two Class B campervans shown fitting into a Siesta Hills residential garage, highlighting the community’s focus on flexible garage design for today’s lifestyle needs. The Siesta Hills HOA clubhouse, a central community hub offering amenities such as pools, fitness facilities, pickleball courts, and gathering spaces for resident Townhomes under construction in Siesta Hills, featuring customizable layouts and multiple garage configuration options designed for flexible lifestyle needs Large townhomes in the Siesta Hills HOA featuring expansive garage designs that support larger vehicles, recreational storage, and flexible homeowner needs. Single-family homes in Siesta Hills, built on large lots with expansive garage space that supports larger vehicle sizes and HOA-compliant indoor storage.

Communities across the U.S. are adopting taller, more flexible garage designs as homeowners seek storage for RV travel, larger vehicles, and active lifestyles.

Across many new developments, homeowners are prioritizing garage designs that support larger vehicles, travel equipment, and Class B campervans while still aligning with HOA parking requirements.” — Craig Theunick, Theunick Construction

LAKE CRYSTAL, MN, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As homeowner associations (HOAs) continue to grow in popularity across the United States, many communities are adapting home design to support today’s lifestyle needs, including taller vehicles, flexible storage, and RV-compatible living. Homebuyers increasingly seek garage layouts that can accommodate larger SUVs, recreational gear, golf carts, or compact campervans that must be stored indoors under HOA guidelines.Siesta Hills in Mankato, Minnesota, demonstrates how some HOAs are aligning with these changing expectations. The community centers on low-maintenance living paired with amenities such as a clubhouse, fitness facilities, indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball courts, walking paths, and coordinated social programming. This combination has made Siesta Hills appealing to residents who value both convenience and a strong neighborhood environment.A notable feature of Siesta Hills is its emphasis on larger, more versatile garages. All completed homes include two-stall garages with doors at least 8 feet tall—and some three-stall garages with doors exceeding 10 feet. This added clearance provides room for taller vehicles, workshop space, golf carts, and RV-compatible campervans that need to be housed indoors to meet HOA parking rules.“Flexible garage space is one of the most important features buyers ask for today. Homeowners want storage that supports their lifestyle—larger vehicles, workshop areas, golf carts, or RV-compatible vans,” said Craig Theunick of Theunick Construction. Theunick Construction is continuing new development within Siesta Hills, including a new group of customizable townhomes offering several garage configurations. The builder also indicated readiness to expand into additional lots to meet rising demand, said Craig Theunick of Theunick Construction.Across the country, HOAs are considering garage design more carefully as residents seek to balance covenant-controlled living with the ability to pursue travel, camping, and outdoor activities. Compact, garageable campervans—such as the HOA-friendly Mini-T Campervan— offer homeowners a way to maintain RV travel flexibility while staying within HOA parking regulations. This reflects a broader shift toward communities that support both structured neighborhood standards and lifestyle mobility.About Siesta HillsSiesta Hills is a residential HOA community in Mankato, Minnesota, offering single-family homes, customizable townhomes, and amenities including pools, a clubhouse, fitness facilities, pickleball courts, and walking trails. The community emphasizes low-maintenance living, neighbor connection, and thoughtfully designed homes.About DLM-Distribution DLM-Distribution is a Minnesota-based manufacturer and licensed dealer of compact, HOA-friendly campervans designed to fit in standard residential garages. Serving customers nationwide from its Lake Crystal, MN facility, DLM-Distribution focuses on practical, fuel-efficient campervans suitable for everyday driving and long-distance travel.

