Smith Issued Patent for Its SWIPE® Solution

The company’s innovative data-erasure methodology helps customers maximize the value of their IT hardware while ensuring data security

Our patented SWIPE® technology was designed with the needs of our hyperscaler customers in mind and equips us with yet another value-added service to fuel their innovation” — Mike Mercado, Chief Information Officer at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and provider of custom supply chain and data center solutions, today announces the patent approval for its proprietary data-sanitization and verification system, SWIPE. Servicing a variety of readable storage devices—including hard drives, SSDs, and memory modules—SWIPEassesses each device’s functionality, records identifying information, and permanently removes data in line with the highest standards for data erasure at scale.“Our patented SWIPE® technology was designed with the needs of our hyperscaler customers in mind and equips us with yet another value-added service to fuel their innovation,” said Mike Mercado, Smith’s Chief Information Officer. “With the patent approval in place, we look forward to building upon the success of SWIPEby developing new tools to improve efficiency and increase customization.”SWIPEhas evolved over the years to expand its capabilities, including the ability to connect with customers’ APIs to provide real-time reporting on their hardware. The proprietary wiping algorithm adapts to match each customer’s specific data-security requirements, and each step in the process is fully documented within Smith’s ISO/IEC 27001-certified systems.“SWIPEwould not have been possible without close collaboration among our IT, Operations, and Data Center Services teams,” said Mike. “This unique and powerful data-sanitization solution bolsters our position as the premier data-security force for hyperscalers and large data centers.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

