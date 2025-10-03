SoftBank Singapore, Conflow Power, and Ai Factories Forge Alliance for Autonomous AI Street Lights Across Southeast Asia

a vertically integrated, end-to-end artificial intelligence ecosystem Technology of Mass Disruption Hidden Inside the iLamp iLamp single and double headers

SoftBank Singapore, Conflow Power, and Ai Factories Limited Forge Ground-breaking Alliance to Deploy Autonomous AI-Powered Street Lighting Across Southeast Asia

The convergence of solar power, artificial intelligence, and ubiquitous infrastructure creates an unprecedented opportunity to build the foundation for tomorrow's AI-driven world” — Cliff Duffy

SINGAPORE AND LONDON, WESTMINSTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri-Party Agreement Positions SoftBank at Forefront of Distributed Edge AI Infrastructure Revolution

Conflow Power Group Limited (CPG), Ai Factories Limited (AiF) and SoftBank Singapore Pte Limited (SSL) today announce a landmark distribution agreement that will bring CPG's revolutionary iLamp technology to Southeast Asia, creating the first large-scale network of autonomous, solar-powered AI data centres embedded within street lighting infrastructure.

The agreement marks a strategic milestone in SoftBank Singapore's aggressive pivot toward building a vertically integrated, end-to-end artificial intelligence ecosystem. By leveraging iLamp's technology, SoftBank Singapore gains a powerful platform for deploying distributed edge computing capabilities across one of the world's fastest-growing smart infrastructure markets.

Transforming Street Lights into AI Powerhouses

iLamp represents a paradigm shift in urban infrastructure, combining renewable energy with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Each unit functions as both an off-grid solar, as primary power, street light with the grid as a back-up and an autonomous edge data centre, powered by NVIDIA GPU technology currently capable of 67 TOPS per unit. The system's distributed architecture eliminates single points of failure while providing the compute power necessary for real-time AI applications at the network edge, in addition the lighting controller allows for 3 additional GPU plug ins as the GPU technology space advances to graphene instead of silicon and light instead of electrons. This keeps AiF ahead of market advancements which will reduce power requirements and increase GPU output.

"This agreement positions us at the intersection of three critical technology megatrends: renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and smart city infrastructure," said Cliff Duffy local representative of SSL. "As we prepare for an era where artificial superintelligence may surpass human intellect by orders of magnitude, establishing distributed, autonomous AI infrastructure becomes not just strategic—it's essential. iLamp allows us to build this foundation city by city, street by street across Asia."

The World's First Revenue-Generating Street Lighting Platform

Beyond its technical innovation, iLamp distinguishes itself as the world's first revenue-generating outdoor lighting unit. The platform's advanced technology stack includes:

• Solar-powered autonomous operation – Completely off-grid capability suitable for municipalities and commercial developments

• Distributed AI compute infrastructure – NVIDIA GPU-powered edge data centres in every unit

• Smart city integration – WIFI connectivity, integrated cameras and sensors, and drone landing capabilities

• Commercial applications – AddStore functionality for additional revenue streams

Massive Market Opportunity

The timing of this agreement aligns with explosive growth in Southeast Asia's smart infrastructure sector. The region's smart lighting market is projected to expand from approximately $6.92 billion in 2025 to $38.95 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate of 24.10%. Simultaneously, edge data centre capacity in the region is growing at 19.4% annually, driven by surging demand for localized AI processing capabilities.

Indonesia is expected to be a major contributor to deployment, with strong government support for replacing conventional lighting with energy-efficient, intelligent systems.

The focus until now has been the western markets where the iLamp Ai Infrastructure has a documented pipeline of over 1 million units.

Strategic Vision

Edward Fitzpatrick, CEO of Conflow Power Group, emphasized the transformative potential of the partnership: "Street lighting infrastructure exists in virtually every urban and suburban environment worldwide, yet until now, it's been purely utilitarian. We've reimagined these omnipresent assets as intelligent nodes in a global AI network. This agreement with SoftBank Singapore and Ai Factories Limited validates our vision and accelerates our mission to deploy millions of these units across Southeast Asia and beyond."

The tri-party structure leverages each organization's core strengths: CPG's innovative iLamp technology and intellectual property, Ai Factories Limited's autonomous data centre integration expertise, and SoftBank Singapore's extensive regional network, market knowledge, and financial resources.

Distribution Mandate

Under the agreement, SoftBank Singapore is authorized to:

• Identify and engage qualified license holders within designated Southeast Asian territories via the established agreement with ILOCX

• Facilitate sales and installation of iLamp systems through licensed partners

• Negotiate licensing agreements within pre-established parameters including financing via Cede Bank

• Coordinate revenue-sharing arrangements with regional stakeholders

The mandate provides SoftBank Singapore with a clear pathway to establishing distributed AI infrastructure across the region while generating returns through multiple revenue streams embedded in the iLamp platform.

Bridge to AI Superintelligence

This announcement comes as technology leaders increasingly recognize the need for distributed, resilient AI infrastructure. The iLamp network's decentralized architecture provides a bridge between edge computing requirements and hyperscale data centres, offering processing power where it's needed most while maintaining connectivity to centralized AI facilities.

"Our past investments were preparation for this moment," added Duffy. "The convergence of solar power, artificial intelligence, and ubiquitous infrastructure creates an unprecedented opportunity to build the foundation for tomorrow's AI-driven world. This isn't just about smart cities—it's about creating the nervous system for artificial superintelligence."

About Conflow Power Group Limited

Conflow Power Group Limited is a London-based technology innovator specializing in renewable energy solutions and intelligent infrastructure. The company's flagship iLamp product represents years of research and development in solar technology, edge computing, and autonomous systems integration.

About Ai Factories Limited

Ai Factories Limited specializes in creating autonomous, distributed artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company's patent-pending technology enables the transformation of conventional infrastructure into intelligent, self-managing AI compute nodes.

About SoftBank Singapore Pte Limited

SoftBank Singapore Pte Limited focuses on strategic investments and partnerships in artificial intelligence, IoT, and next-generation infrastructure across Southeast Asia. The company maintains a strong presence in the region with expertise in scaling technology solutions and building ecosystem partnerships.

