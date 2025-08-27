Conflow Power Group Limited Closes $20 Million Strategic License Agreement for its flagship product iLamp in Israel

The world's largest distributed energy network World's First Distributed, Autonomous Street Lighting Infrastructure with Edge AI Computing Capabilities iLamp Economic Engine

iLamp Israel Ltd איילמפ ישראל בע"מ is now fully operational as an exclusive license holder to distribute iLamp throughout Israel

iLamp with integrated Ai Factories creates a Solar-powered AI node that address both Israel's energy challenges and autonomous distributed EDGE computing, creating Ai Data Centres inside each iLamp.” — Edward Fitzpatrick

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, England, Tel Aviv Israel – Conflow Power Group Limited today announced the successful completion of a landmark $20 million licensing agreement with iLamp Israel Ltd, granting exclusive rights to sell and distribute the innovative iLamp solar-powered street lighting system throughout Israel for the next 50 years.

The agreement positions Israel at the forefront of smart infrastructure technology, combining advanced solar power generation with artificial intelligence processing capabilities. Each iLamp unit features integrated NVIDIA Jetson processing units capable of 67 TOPS (67 trillion operations per second) creating a distributed/autonomous network of solar-powered AI nodes that address both Israel's energy challenges and growing demand for smart city infrastructure and autonomous distributed EDGE computing, creating Ai Data Centres inside the iLamp.

Israel's commitment to renewable energy has never been more vital. With abundant sunshine averaging over 300 days per year and ambitious national targets to reach 30% renewable energy by 2030, solar technology represents a cornerstone of the country's energy security strategy. The iLamp system capitalises on Israel's natural solar advantages while addressing critical infrastructure needs in urban and rural communities alike.

The timing is particularly strategic as cities like Eilat are striving to become 100% clean energy cities operating 24/7 on renewable sources. Eilat currently operates with between 70% to 100% clean renewable energy during daytime hours, demonstrating Israel's commitment to renewable energy that aligns perfectly with iLamp's sustainable approach and autonomous energy generation capabilities.

Israel's unique market characteristics create optimal conditions for iLamp deployment. The country's compact size (22,070 km²) and high population density facilitate efficient rollout and maintenance of smart lighting infrastructure, while more than 400 high-tech multinational corporations, including IBM, Google, Hewlett-Packard, Cisco Systems, Facebook, and Motorola, have established R&D centres throughout the country. This technological ecosystem provides an ideal environment for iLamp deployment and continued innovation.

Early market reception has exceeded expectations, with initial proposals already surpassing 1,000 iLamp units across various Israeli municipalities and private developments. This strong early interest reflects Israel's reputation as a global technology hub, possessing a high-technology sector competitively on par with Silicon Valley, ensuring rapid adoption of advanced infrastructure solutions.

Israeli municipalities are actively pursuing smart city initiatives, creating a receptive environment for iLamp deployment. Companies like Ga'ash Lighting have already demonstrated market readiness by installing smart LED streetlights that include WIFI repeaters, security cameras, sensors to measure temperature and air quality, and systems to monitor traffic congestion, proving the market's appetite for comprehensive smart lighting solutions.

Beyond energy efficiency and smart city functionality, iLamp's modular design enables integration of advanced surveillance and detection systems crucial for Israel's security needs. The system can incorporate thermal imaging, motion detection, and communication modules to create comprehensive monitoring networks for both border security applications and urban safety enhancement.

Smart streetlights equipped with iLamp technology can provide law enforcement with early intervention opportunities to prevent incidents, while giving traffic managers real-time insights on congestion patterns during rush hours, contributing significantly to public safety and urban management efficiency.

The strategic partnership with AI Factories Corp adds significant value to the Israeli market, addressing the country's growing data centre requirements while managing energy consumption challenges. By utilizing solar-powered iLamp units to operate NVIDIA Jetson AI processing systems, the technology creates a sustainable solution for distributed computing that aligns with Israel's position at the forefront of the global AI revolution.

Government support for innovation and security creates favourable conditions for infrastructure modernization projects, making Israel an ideal showcase market for next-generation smart infrastructure solutions.

"Even in difficult times, the sheer resilience of the Israeli people is on show here as we close this agreement," said Edward Fitzpatrick, CEO of ConFlow Power Group Limited. "Israel is a great location for iLamp and AI Factories – we are excited to have them on board and look forward to supporting Israel's smart infrastructure development. This partnership establishes Israel as our regional innovation centre for the Middle East."

Albert Taubi, representing iLamp Israel Ltd, commented: "iLamp has proven itself as a leader in the street light, solar powered and tech space, and making security, communications and AI processing more efficient and cost effective makes this transaction a major step in the next phase of power tech for Israel. We see tremendous potential in bringing this revolutionary technology to Israeli communities while contributing to the country's energy independence and security infrastructure goals."

The iLamp system represents a convergence of multiple critical technologies:

• Advanced solar power generation and battery storage • LED lighting with smart controls and sensors • Integrated AI processing via NVIDIA Jetson units • Communications and security monitoring capabilities • Weather-resistant design optimized for diverse climates • 5G WiFi and advanced communications capabilities

This integration makes each iLamp installation a multifunctional smart city node, capable of supporting everything from traffic monitoring and emergency communications to distributed AI processing, while providing enhanced security surveillance capabilities.

Ambitious but achievable goals for the Israeli market over the next five years:

(5-Year): • Market Share: 10% of Israeli streetlight market • Energy Savings: 50% reduction in municipal lighting costs • Employment: 200+ direct jobs created

Qualitative Objectives: • Technology Leadership: Establish Israel as iLamp innovation centre • Security Enhancement: Contribute to national security infrastructure • Sustainability: Support Israel's renewable energy goals.

Conflow Power Group Limited specializes in innovative energy solutions and smart infrastructure technologies. The company has established itself as a leader in solar-powered systems that integrate advanced computing capabilities for smart city applications.

iLamp Israel Ltd will serve as the exclusive distributor for iLamp technology throughout Israel, leveraging local market knowledge and established relationships to accelerate deployment across the country while serving as a regional innovation hub.

AI Factories Corp provides distributed AI processing solutions that enable edge computing capabilities in smart infrastructure applications, creating sustainable computing networks that align with renewable energy initiatives.

visit: • conflowpower.com • aifactories.com • iLamp.com

Media Contact: info@iLamp.com

Investor Relations: +972 54 592 5150

