AI Factories Corp Partners with iLamp to Launch Revolutionary Solar-Powered AI Computing Network Across America

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Factories Corp, UK-registered AI company, announce a ground-breaking strategic partnership with iLamp. This transformative alliance establishes a revolutionary revenue channel for the mass deployment of intelligent, solar-powered street lighting infrastructure across the United States, creating the world's first distributed AI computing network embedded within city and urban lighting systems.

The combination of AI Factories' proprietary edge computing concept with iLamp's innovative solar-powered street lighting platform, creates an unprecedented infrastructure solution that generates multiple revenue streams while solving critical challenges in AI deployment, urban security, and sustainable energy generation.

Each iLamp unit can now feature AI Factories computing component powered by NVIDIA Jetson GPU technology, drawing only 15 watts to deliver powerful edge AI processing capabilities. This energy-efficient combination eliminates single points of failure while addressing the power consumption challenges that are limiting mass AI expansion. The final, fully integrated unit will be manufactured in Taiwan with our long-term partner for 5G speciality and engineering, Conflow Taiwan.

The NVIDIA Jetson delivers exceptional computational performance with the Jetson Orin series providing up to 275 TOPS (Trillion Operations Per Second) of AI performance. The Jetson Orin Nano variant, optimized for the iLamp application, delivers 20-67 TOPS of AI performance while consuming only 7-25 watts of power.

"This partnership represents a paradigm shift in how we think about urban infrastructure," said Edward Fitzpatrick, the architect of AI Factories Corp. "By embedding our AI computing technology within solar-powered street lighting, we're creating a distributed network that generates clean energy, enhances public safety, and provides unprecedented computational power at the edge – all while operating completely autonomously."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, over 42,000 people die in traffic accidents annually in the United States, with fatality rates doubling at night compared to daytime due to poor lighting conditions. Research published in the Journal of Epidemiology demonstrates that street lighting improvements can reduce traffic accidents by 32-55%, saving thousands of lives.

The target is an addressable market for up to 55 million iLamp AI Factories across America over the next 7 years, addressing not just the current street light replacement market but also the critical shortfall of inadequately lit areas.

Each installation generates multiple revenue streams: AI Computing Services alone are $4,500 annually from distributed processing fees.

Every 100,000 iLamps deployed, the network generates over half a billion dollars in revenue. The current pipeline for iLamp installations in America stands at 7,764 units, and this is just the beginning as sales offers have only started recently. Exclusive licenses for iLamp have been issued across America in California, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Washington State, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana, with five more states in advanced discussions. Conflow has also issued one sector-based license for the Military sector. The distribution network continues to expand rapidly.

Federal Support and Market Timing

The partnership launches at an optimal time, with substantial federal support for both renewable energy and AI infrastructure:

• Solar Investment Tax Credit: 30% federal tax credit through 2032 • CHIPS and Science Act: Up to $50,000 for domestic AI infrastructure development

• Infrastructure Investment: $65 billion allocated for clean energy initiatives

• State Incentives: Additional rebates and performance incentives across target markets.

Three-phase deployment plan:

Phase 1 (2025-2026): Proof of concept with 10,000 pilot installations across diverse geographic regions to validate technical performance and economic models.

Phase 2 (2027-2029): Regional expansion to 100,000 installations across 10 states, establishing manufacturing partnerships and financing programs.

Phase 3 (2030-2032): National deployment targeting millions of installations, positioning iLamp AI Factories as the dominant distributed AI platform and smart city driver in America.

At full deployment, the iLamp AI Factories network will deliver significant environmental benefits:

• 0.9% of total US generation capacity

• Could power 2.0 million average American homes

• Equivalent to 10 large nuclear plants or 4 large coal plants

Environmental Benefits

• 8.5 million metric tons of CO2 emissions avoided annually

• Equivalent to removing 1.8 million cars from roads

• Massive reduction in grid strain and fossil fuel dependence

Revolutionary Distributed Infrastructure

This wouldn't just be a solar farm - it would be the world's largest distributed energy network, with solar generation literally on every street corner. The 11 GW capacity would be:

• Spread across every community in America

• Providing both local lighting and grid power

• Creating energy resilience at the neighbourhood level

• Generating clean power exactly where it's consumed

• Digital Equity: Enhanced AI access in underserved communities

This represents an all-American-made product strategically scaled for AI dominance and Smart City leadership.

Leadership Perspective

"The convergence of renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and smart city infrastructure represents the future of urban development," said Lyndell Parks, Chief Executive Officer of iLamp Florida. "Our partnership with AI Factories accelerates this transformation by creating financially sustainable, environmentally responsible infrastructure that benefits communities, property owners, and the broader economy."

iLamp Florida is in the final stages of their first installation.

About AI Factories Corp

AI Factories Corp is a UK-registered technology company specializing in distributed artificial intelligence infrastructure solutions. The company develops energy-efficient edge computing systems that enable large-scale AI deployment without traditional power and infrastructure constraints.

About iLamp and Conflow Power Group

iLamp, the flagship product of Conflow Power Group, represents the next generation of smart city infrastructure. Combining solar power generation, advanced lighting technology, and comprehensive IoT capabilities, iLamp transforms traditional street lighting into revenue-generating, multi-functional urban assets.

Investment Opportunity

We are selling both promotional and territorial licenses via the ILOCX to fuel the scalability of AI Factories. All territorial applications should be made via the AI Factories website, and to buy into our revenue stream using promotional licenses, please visit:

https://www.ilocx.com/listings/ai

The partnership is actively seeking $1 billion in funding via a line of credit to finance installations using rebates and revenue to secure projects. This will accelerate market penetration and establish further and more local manufacturing capabilities. This investment will support aggressive customer acquisition, technology development, strategic partnerships, and regulatory engagement to shape the future.

Legal Disclaimer:

