UMI Stone Reveals Brand-New 56,000 sq. ft. Wrentham Facility and Expansive Showroom, Relocating Boston-Area Branch

Exterior of new showroom in Boston UMI | The Source UMI Stone Showroom in Boston

New state-of-the-art space delivers more choice, convenience, and inspiration for trade professionals and homeowners alike.

Our move to Wrentham reflects UMI’s commitment to growth, innovation, and an elevated customer experience.” — Donnie DiNorcia, President of UMI Stone

WRENTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UMI Stone, a leading importer and distributor of premium stone surfaces, is proud to announce the relocation of its Boston-area branch to a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility in Wrentham, Massachusetts.This exciting move marks a significant expansion for UMI in the Northeast, with the new 56,000-square-foot facility designed to better serve fabricators, designers, architects, and homeowners throughout the region. The Wrentham location features an expansive indoor slab gallery showcasing thousands of natural stone, Vicostone Quartz, and Infinity porcelain slabs, along with a beautifully designed showroom that highlights full-sized displays, design inspiration, and curated material combinations.“Our move to Wrentham reflects UMI’s commitment to growth, innovation, and an elevated customer experience,” says Donnie DiNorcia, President of UMI. “This new space allows us to offer a wider selection, improved logistics, and a stunning environment where our customers can explore our stone like never before.”Located conveniently on Route 1 just off I-495, the Wrentham branch is designed to provide an exceptional experience for both trade professionals and residential clients. The new facility includes enhanced loading areas for streamlined pickups, climate-controlled slab viewing, and ample space to comfortably browse UMI’s ever-evolving inventory.UMI invites the community and industry partners to visit the new location and experience firsthand the elevated environment and unmatched selection the Wrentham branch has to offer.New Address:545 Washington Street, Wrentham, MA 02093To schedule a showroom appointment or learn more, please visit umistone.com/locations/umi-stone-boston-ma or contact the Wrentham team at 781-666-6690.About UMI StoneFor over two decades, UMI Stone has been a leading source of the finest stone surfaces from around the globe and a premier distributor of a curated selection of natural stone, quartz, porcelain, specialty slabs, and sinks in the Eastern United States. To learn more about UMI Stone, visit https://umistone.com

