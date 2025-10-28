Forte Opening Solutions Announces New Business Structure to Accelerate Growth and Customer Focus

Forte Opening Solutions

Forte Opening Solutions announces a new structure to boost customer focus, agility, and accountability across operations in the U.S. and Canada.

This structure empowers our leaders to make decisions closer to the customer, move faster, and tailor our strategies to the unique needs of each market we serve.” — Graham Thayer, Chief Executive Officer

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forte Opening Solutions today announced a new business structure designed to strengthen its customer-centric strategy, drive operational agility, and enhance accountability across its operations in the U.S. and Canada.Effective immediately, the company has created four distinct business units aligned with its core markets, strengthening its ability to focus on the unique customer demands of each one. With dedicated leadership guiding each business unit, teams can respond faster, collaborate more effectively, and deliver the service, quality, and partnership customers expect from Forte.“This structure empowers our leaders to make decisions closer to the customer, move faster, and tailor our strategies to the unique needs of each market we serve,” said Graham Thayer, Chief Executive Officer. “It marks an important milestone in our evolution and positions Forte for sustainable, profitable growth.”Business Units and Leadership Appointments:• U.S. Door Business Unit: Focused on commercial wood doors for the U.S. market, this business will be led by Wes Co, who joins Forte as General Manager and Chief Commercial Officer. With more than 20 years of experience in commercial operations and building materials leadership, Wes has a proven track record of driving growth, strengthening customer relationships, and delivering operational excellence.• Canada Door Business Unit: Focused on commercial wood doors for the Canadian market, this business will be led by Eric Marceau, General Manager. Eric previously served as interim plant manager for Forte’s St. Éphrem, QC door facility. With 25 years of experience in the building materials industry, Eric has successfully led commercial and operational teams to consistently deliver quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction.• Components Business Unit: Focused on residential and commercial doorskins, cores, and hardwood/plywood components serving both U.S. and Canadian markets, this business will be led by Richard Moore, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. Richard previously served as Vice President of Operations for Forte Opening Solutions. With more than 30 years of manufacturing and operational leadership, Richard brings deep expertise in quality, safety, supply chain, and continuous improvement, driving consistency and reliability across Forte’s production network.• Quick Ship Business Unit: Focused on fast-turn commercial wood and metal door solutions, the USA Wood Door quick ship business will continue to be led by John Amonett, General Manager. John joined USA Wood Door in 2022 and has more than 25 years of experience in finance, operations, and general management within the building materials and industrial sectors. John brings a strong background in driving growth, improving efficiency, and delivering customer-focused solutions.“This realignment reinforces our commitment to being easy to do business with, delivering reliability and excellence at every touchpoint,” Thayer added.About Forte Opening Solutions:Forte Opening Solutions delivers a full range of commercial door systems and components designed to meet performance needs and design priorities across education, healthcare, hospitality, and office spaces. Previously known as Masonite Architectural, Forte Opening Solutions is backed by a legacy of trusted brands, including Marshfield DoorSystems, Algoma Hardwoods, Mohawk Doors, Baillargeon, and Harring. Forte is committed to making every door, every interaction, and every opening unforgettable. Learn more at www.forteopenings.com

