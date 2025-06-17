Starnet® Announces 2025 Design Award Winners

Murrieta Hot Springs Resort

COLUMBUS , OH, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StarnetCommercial Flooring, the world’s largest network of full-service commercial flooring contractors, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2025 Starnet Design Awards. Now in its 27th year, the competition showcases excellence in flooring design and installation, celebrating the collaborative achievements of Starnet Members, architects, designers, and leading commercial flooring brands across North America.This year’s entries set a new benchmark for creativity and technical execution, with projects completed in 2024 competing across eight categories: Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality & Public Space, Mixed-Use Developments, Single-Source Interior Contractor, Unique Installation, and Canadian Project of the Year. A panel of industry leaders specializing in flooring, architecture, and design evaluated the projects based on innovation, craftsmanship, and their overall contribution to the built environment.Gold category winners advanced to consideration for the prestigious Starnet 2025 Grand Prize, awarded to the year’s most outstanding flooring project. The Grand Prize, along with all gold, silver, bronze, and honorable mention honorees, will be celebrated at the Starnet Design Awards gala on April 25, 2025.Additionally, the competition featured the Rob Starr People’s Choice Award, where Starnet Members—highly skilled commercial flooring contractors—and their supporting Preferred Vendor Partners voted on standout peer projects that exemplify superior workmanship and design.GRAND PRIZE WINNER:Universal Metro; Murrieta Hot Springs Resort – A Historic Revival with Modern Luxury, Santa Fe Springs, CAUniversal Metro earned top honors at the 2025 Starnet Design Awards, taking home Gold in both the Hospitality and Public Space categories, along with the coveted Grand Prize, for its work at the revitalized Murrieta Hot Springs Resort.Tucked into the hills of Southern California, the historic resort—originally established in 1902—has long been known for its natural hot springs and timeless Spanish-style architecture. The recent transformation required a sensitive approach, blending the site’s rich past with the comforts and aesthetics of contemporary wellness design.Guided by the theme “California Nostalgic,” the interiors reflect a seamless fusion of rustic charm and coastal elegance. In the main building’s reception, café, and guestrooms, warm terracotta-toned tile echoes the resort’s Mediterranean-inspired roofs. In the bathhouse, materials were carefully selected for both resilience and refinement, with earthy matte mosaic tile paired against glossy off-white walls for a clean, modern contrast.Behind the scenes, high-performance installation materials ensure long-term durability, moisture protection, and a flawless finish—critical to maintaining beauty and function in a hospitality environment.“Murrieta Hot Springs Resort beautifully balances historic charm with modern luxury. The textures, materials, and overall execution seamlessly align with its design vision,” said Judge Sarah Joubert of Gensler.Judge Megan Skaalen of Smith Group added, “The complexity of renovating a historic space brings unique challenges, and this project was exceptionally well executed to maintain its integrity while achieving a cohesive, refreshed look.”The renewed Murrieta Hot Springs Resort is now poised to welcome a new generation of visitors, offering a restorative experience that bridges heritage and modern luxury.• Starnet Member: Universal Metro• Architect: Walter R. Allen Architect + Associates• Designer: Omgivning | Jordan Johnson• Starnet Preferred Vendors: Ardex, C/F Data Systems, Daltile, Mapei, Marazzi, Measure Square Corporation, RFMS Measure, Spec-IDAdditional Category Winners Include:• CORPORATE GOLD: Consolidated Flooring; Confidential Law Firm• EDUCATION GOLD: Commercial Flooring of Toledo; Owens Community College School of Nursing• HOSPITALITY/PUBLIC SPACES GOLD: Universal Metro; Murrieta Hot Springs Resort• HEALTHCARE GOLD: Antex Western; Ksyen Regional Hospital• UNIQUE INSTALLATION GOLD: Tri-State Carpet; Delaware Museum of Nature and Science• MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT GOLD: Consolidated Flooring; Havas• CANADIAN PROJECT OF THE YEAR GOLD: Maxwell Floors; Dogwood Care Home• SINGLE SOURCE INTERIOR CONTRACTOR GOLD: Couvre-Planchers Labrosse; Good News Chapel• ROB STARR PEOPLE'S CHOICE GOLD: Capital Carpet & Flooring Specialists; Hingham Foster Elementary School2025 JUDGING PANEL• Sarah Joubert, AIA, LEED AP – Principal | Managing Director, Gensler• Megan Skaalen, CID, IIDA – Senior Principal | Studio Lead, Smith Group• Caitlin Turner, BAAID MDesign, ARIDO, NCIDQ, LEED GA – Senior Principal | Director of Design, Interiors, HOK• Honorary Judge for Unique Installation: Robert Varden – President | CEO, UNITEABOUT STARNET WORLDWIDE COMMERCIAL FLOORINGStarnet Worldwide Commercial Flooring Partnership is the world’s largest network of full-service independent flooring contractors, representing the industry’s highest-quality flooring manufacturers. With over 400 contract flooring locations across the U.S. and Canada, Starnet Members and Preferred Vendor Partners collaborate to deliver innovative, high-performance flooring solutions across various industries.For more information, visit www.starnetflooring.com

