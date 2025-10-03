Kent Imaging Appoints Chris Tiemann as Vice President of Global Sales Amid Strategic Global Expansion

Kent Imaging appoints Chris Tiemann as VP Global Sales to drive growth, expand into Europe following CE Marking, and scale SnapshotNIR & SnapshotGLO worldwide.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging, a global leader in advanced diagnostic imaging solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Chris Tiemann as Vice President of Global Sales. A visionary sales and business development leader, Mr. Tiemann brings over 20 years of experience in conceptualizing, launching, and scaling high-performance, revenue-generating divisions within the competitive healthcare industry.

Mr. Tiemann’s appointment comes at a critical time for Kent Imaging, as the company expands into the European and UK markets following the CE Marking of SnapshotNIR, and prepares to scale the reach of its newly launched SnapshotGLO device across North America.

“Chris’s leadership will be instrumental in expanding the global reach of our technology,” said Pierre Lemire, CEO of Kent Imaging. “His ability to drive strategic growth and build strong partnerships will help ensure that more clinicians and patients around the world benefit from the real-time insights our imaging solutions provide. We’re excited to welcome him to the team as we enter this next phase of international expansion.”

Mr. Tiemann brings a healthcare-focused growth mindset that has shaped his success at companies like ADP, Advanced Tissue, Philips Healthcare, and Avadim Health. At Kent Imaging, he plans to leverage that experience to build strong commercial strategies and cultivate meaningful partnerships that accelerate growth. His recent completion of an MBA in March 2025 further equips him to navigate the complexities of global healthcare markets and lead Kent’s sales efforts with clarity and purpose.

“I’m honored to join Kent Imaging and contribute to its mission of advancing wound care and surgical outcomes through innovation,” said Mr. Tiemann. “With the recent CE Marking of SnapshotNIR and the launch of SnapshotGLO, we’re entering an exciting phase of growth. I look forward to working with our global partners and internal teams to expand access to these powerful technologies.”

Kent Imaging continues to build momentum with the Snapshot family of imaging devices, including SnapshotNIR, a near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging device, and SnapshotGLO, a bacterial autofluorescence imaging solution. Together, these technologies are transforming wound care and surgical decision-making across the globe.

About Kent Imaging

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in advanced diagnostic imaging, developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular, and surgical subspecialties. Through patented imaging technologies Kent continues to provide innovative solutions that aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally.

The Snapshot family now includes two powerful imaging devices: SnapshotNIR, a near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging device initially cleared by the FDA and Health Canada in 2017, and with CE Marking in 2025, and SnapshotGLO, a bacterial autofluorescence imaging device that received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2025. SnapshotNIR is supported by strong clinical evidence demonstrating its ability to improve clinical decision-making and reduce healing time, while SnapshotGLO brings new unfiltered insight into wound bioburden detection and monitoring. Together, the Snapshot family enhances clinicians’ ability to detect, direct, and protect—promoting consistency of treatment, improving outcomes, and advancing the standard of care for patients worldwide.

