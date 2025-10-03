Madi Aesthetics Hosts 'The Holiday Glow Event' in Brooklyn

The Holiday Glow Event with Madi Aesthetics Madina Akhmedova, Founder and Provider at Madi Aesthetics

Exclusive beauty event offers live demonstrations, special promotions, giveaways, and holiday-ready treatments.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madi Aesthetics is proud to announce its upcoming Holiday Glow Event, an exclusive afternoon dedicated to beauty, innovation, and self-care. The event will take place on Sunday, October 12th, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at 2660 East 28th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11235.Designed to help guests refresh and rejuvenate before the holiday season, the Holiday Glow Event will showcase live demonstrations of some of today’s most advanced non-invasive aesthetic treatments. Attendees will have the opportunity to see and learn more about: Matrix Pro RF Microneedling – stimulates collagen, smooths fine lines, and rejuvenates skin.RF Sublative – improves texture, tone, and overall skin quality.Deep2 Glacé Skin Facial – hydrates and refreshes the complexion for a radiant glow.Body Sculpting – contours and defines using non-invasive technology.In addition to treatment demonstrations, attendees will receive expert guidance from the Madi Aesthetics team, who will explain benefits, answer questions, and recommend personalized solutions.As a special promotion, guests who attend the event will be eligible for an exclusive offer: Buy three Candela Matrix RF procedures and receive one Body RF procedure free.To make the afternoon even more exciting, attendees will also be entered into a giveaway to win free select treatments, adding another reason not to miss this one-of-a-kind event.“Our mission is to help people look and feel their best,” said Madina Akhmedova, Founder and Provider at Madi Aesthetics in Brooklyn, NY. “This event is a chance for the community to experience firsthand the latest in beauty innovation while enjoying an afternoon of learning, self-care, and connection.”Light refreshments and desserts will be served throughout the event. Space is limited, and attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance.Event DetailsWhat: The Holiday Glow Event presented by Madi AestheticsWhen: Sunday, October 12th | 1:00–3:00 PMWhere: 2660 East 28th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11235Special Offer: Buy 3 Candela Matrix RF procedures, receive 1 Body RF procedure freeBonus: Giveaway for attendees – win free select treatmentsAbout Madi AestheticsAt Madi Aesthetics, they believe in enhancing your natural beauty, not changing it. This new medical spa combines cutting-edge treatments with a serene environment to provide you with exceptional results and a rejuvenating experience.Founded by a team of passionate skincare experts, the mission of Madi Aesthetics is to help you achieve your aesthetic goals while promoting long-term skin health and wellness from day one.Why Clients Choose Madi AestheticsAt Madi Aesthetics, clients are cared for by expert licensed estheticians and medical professionals using premium, medical-grade products and technology. Every treatment plan is tailored to each individual’s unique needs in a relaxing, spa-like environment. This team is committed to natural-looking results and long-term skin health, offering not only treatments but also ongoing education and support.Madi Aesthetics offers a full range of advanced treatments designed to refresh and enhance your natural beauty. From customized facials and skin rejuvenation therapies to non-invasive body contouring, chemical peels, and laser treatments, their services address a wide variety of concerns. Madi Aesthetics also provides injectable options such as Botox and dermal fillers for those looking to smooth fine lines and restore youthful volume. Each service is delivered with precision and care to ensure the best possible results.The Holiday Glow Event is more than just an open house — it’s an opportunity for the community to experience the latest in beauty innovation, connect with experts, and step into the holiday season looking and feeling their very best.

