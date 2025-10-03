TLC Auto Repair Experts Opens New Farmingdale Location Dedicated to Auto Repair & Maintenance

TLC Auto Repair Experts facility TLC Auto Repair Experts Office TLC Auto Repair Experts logo

TLC Auto Repair Experts opens a new Farmingdale location focused on auto repair; the original facility continues truck repair and fleet services on Long Island.

We've always believed that if you treat your customers like neighbors, everything else follows." — Joe Saitta

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TLC Auto Repair Experts , a family-owned repair shop based in Farmingdale, New York, today announced the opening of a new location in Farmingdale that is dedicated to auto repair and related services. The company’s existing facility will continue to focus on truck repair and fleet maintenance, including diesel repair, bucket truck service, food truck repair, DOT inspections, and ANSI safety checks. This expansion gives individual drivers and businesses a clear destination for their specific needs, while keeping the company’s hallmark standards of service and communication at the center of every visit.Founded in 1991, TLC Auto Repair Experts has grown from a small gas station into a full-service repair center known for serving individual drivers and large commercial fleets across Long Island. The business is owned and operated by Joseph Saitta, whose family has worked in the Farmingdale area for more than 30 years. What began as a neighborhood service station continues to evolve with the community, and the new location reflects a commitment to making professional auto repair more convenient for local families and commuters.“We’ve always believed that if you treat your customers like neighbors, everything else follows,” said Joseph Saitta, owner of TLC Auto Repair Experts. “We started out as a small station. What kept us going wasn’t just fixing vehicles - it was building trust with the people who drive them.” Saitta added that the new site is designed to make routine maintenance and auto repair simpler for drivers, while the original facility remains fully equipped for trucks and fleets that require specialized equipment, diagnostics, and compliance checks.At the new auto-focused location, customers can expect the same attention to detail that has defined TLC Auto Repair Experts since its earliest days. The team includes technicians with ASE certifications, which indicates they have passed national exams that validate skills across critical areas of vehicle repair. From oil changes and brake work to more advanced diagnostics, the goal is to deliver clear estimates, timely updates, and workmanship that aligns with manufacturer guidance and safety requirements. For drivers balancing work and family schedules, the shop offers free vehicle pickup and drop-off within a 20-mile radius, which helps customers stay on track without sacrificing quality care for their cars.The original facility will continue to serve as the company’s hub for trucks and fleets. That location is set up to handle diesel repair, bucket truck service, food truck repair, DOT inspections, and ANSI safety checks, along with preventive fleet maintenance programs. TLC Auto Repair Experts works with well-known fleet partners such as Enterprise and Merchants Fleet. These partnerships require high standards for quality, safety, and reporting, and they reinforce the company’s ability to keep mission-critical vehicles on the road with minimal downtime.Splitting services across two locations gives customers a direct path to the right equipment and specialists. Commercial clients benefit from a facility built around the demands of fleet vehicles and regulatory compliance. Individual drivers benefit from a shop designed for car care, efficient scheduling, and transparent communication. In both locations, the company’s processes are built to reduce friction for customers. Service advisors explain options in plain language, technicians document findings carefully, and handoffs are structured to be quick and predictable.Financing options are available to help customers manage repair costs in a way that fits their budgets. TLC Auto Repair Experts offers financing through programs like Affirm and Synchrony, which can be especially helpful for larger repairs or when a vehicle needs multiple services at once. The combination of flexible payment options and free vehicle pickup and drop-off within a 20-mile radius makes the company’s services accessible to more households and small businesses across Long Island.The expansion also supports the company’s long-standing role in the community. TLC Auto Repair Experts has built its reputation by focusing on accountability and dependable results. That approach shows up in the way the team handles estimates, communicates progress, and stands behind its work. For commercial accounts, documentation and reporting support internal audit, budgeting, and compliance needs. For individual drivers, the emphasis is on clarity, speed, and delivering the right fix the first time.TLC Auto Repair Experts remains committed to technician development and safety practices that protect customers and their vehicles. The company performs DOT inspections and ANSI safety checks at the truck-focused facility and maintains training standards aligned with ASE certifications across the team. While the new location centers on auto repair and related services, the same principles guide both sites: do the job correctly, communicate proactively, and earn trust with every interaction.“Growth should make service easier, not more complicated,” said Saitta. “By keeping trucks and fleets at one location and dedicating the new site to auto repair, customers know exactly where to go and what to expect. Our job is to keep people and businesses moving, and this expansion helps us do that with even greater focus.”About TLC Auto Repair ExpertsTLC Auto Repair Experts has served Farmingdale and surrounding Long Island communities since 1991. The family-owned and operated shop provides repair and maintenance services for cars, trucks, and fleets. The company’s original facility focuses on diesel repair, DOT inspections, ANSI safety checks, fleet maintenance, bucket truck service, and food truck repair. The brand new location in Farmingdale is dedicated to auto repair and related services for individual drivers. Across both locations, TLC Auto Repair Experts is known for ASE-certified technicians, attentive customer service, free vehicle pickup and drop-off within a 20-mile radius, and financing options through Affirm and Synchrony. TLC Auto Repair Experts serves individual drivers and large commercial fleets, including partnerships with Enterprise and Merchants Fleet.Contact the business here:TLC Auto Repair ExpertsPhone: (631) 778-8755Address: 42 Sarah Dr, Farmingdale, NY 11735, United StatesWebsite: tlcautorepairexperts.com

