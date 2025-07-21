TLC Auto & Truck Repair Center Recognized for Excellence with “Best of Long Island Winner” Award and Top BBB Rating

TLC Auto & Truck Repair Center TLC Auto & Truck Repair Center logo Best of Long Island Winner Truck Repair Shop

TLC Auto & Truck Repair Center, a family-owned business based in Farmingdale, NY, has been recognized for its commitment to quality and customer care.

The fact that our customers took the time to vote for us says a lot. It tells us they feel heard and taken care of, and that means everything to us.” — Joe Saitta

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TLC Auto & Truck Repair Center , a family-owned repair shop based in Farmingdale, New York, has been recognized for its long-standing commitment to quality and customer care. The business recently earned the title of "Best Truck Repair Shop" in the 2025 Bethpage Best of Long Island Awards, and continues to maintain a strong rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).Founded in 1991, TLC Auto & Truck Repair Center has grown from a small gas station to a full-service repair center known for serving both individual drivers and large commercial fleets. The business is owned and operated by Joseph Saitta, whose family has worked in the Farmingdale area for over 30 years.What Is the BBB?The Better Business Bureau, or BBB, is a nonprofit organization that helps people find trustworthy businesses. It looks at things like how a business treats its customers, how fast they respond to problems, and whether they follow honest practices. The BBB also checks if a business follows its promises and treats customers fairly.TLC Auto & Truck Repair Center currently holds a high rating with the BBB. This shows that the business responds quickly and professionally to customer questions and concerns. A high BBB rating also means the company works hard to solve problems if they come up.What Is the "Best of Long Island" Award?The Bethpage Best of Long Island Awards is a yearly contest where people across Long Island vote for their favorite businesses in different categories - like restaurants, doctors, and auto repair shops. The contest is run by the Long Island Press and gives people in the community a chance to support local businesses.In the 2025 awards, TLC Auto & Truck Repair Center was named Best Truck Repair Shop. Thousands of Long Island residents voted in the contest, and the winners were chosen based on the most votes received. This is a public recognition that comes directly from the community itself.Focus on Standards and ServiceOwner Joseph Saitta said the recognition reflects the shop’s focus on doing the job right and treating people with respect.“We’ve always believed that if you treat your customers like neighbors, everything else follows,” Saitta said. “We don’t take these honors for granted. They remind us that the community is watching - and trusting us with something as important as their vehicles.”The repair center works on everything from cars to bucket trucks to food trucks. Many of their technicians hold ASE certifications, which means they’ve passed national tests to prove their skills in different types of vehicle repair. The shop also handles DOT inspections, ANSI safety checks, and fleet maintenance for businesses that rely on multiple vehicles to run their operations.Trusted by Both Customers and BusinessesIn addition to serving individual customers, TLC Auto & Truck Repair Center also works with several well-known fleet companies like Enterprise and Merchants Fleet. These partnerships require shops to follow high standards in quality, safety, and reporting.Receiving both the BBB rating and the Best of Long Island award highlights how TLC has earned trust from both the public and professional partners. It also shows the team’s ongoing commitment to transparency, fairness, and doing the job right the first time.Continued Growth, Same ValuesAlthough TLC Auto & Truck Repair Center has grown in size and services over the years, Saitta said the shop still operates on the same values it started with.“We started out as a small station. What kept us going wasn’t just fixing vehicles - it was building trust with the people who drive them,” he said.The repair center recently expanded its services to include free vehicle pickup and drop-off within a 20-mile radius, making it easier for customers to get service without losing time from work. The business also offers financing options through programs like Affirm and Synchrony, helping people manage repair costs in a way that works for them.Community Support MattersThe team at TLC says that winning a community-voted award like “Best Truck Repair Shop” means more than just a title. It’s a reminder that people notice when businesses care - not just about their work, but about the people they serve.About TLC Auto & Truck Repair CenterTLC Auto & Truck Repair Center has been serving the Farmingdale area and surrounding Long Island communities since 1991. The shop provides repair and maintenance services for cars, trucks, and fleets. Services include diesel repair, DOT inspections, bucket truck service, food truck repair, and more. The business is family-owned and operated and is committed to providing reliable, high-standard vehicle care.For more information, visit www.tlcautotruck.com

