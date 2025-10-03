See Yoga Retreats Canary Islands Expands With Meditation Retreats and Spanish Lessons on Gran Canaria

See Yoga Retreats Beach Yoga Class in Gran Canaria Canary Islands See Yoga Retreats Beach Meditation Class in Gran Canaria Canary Islands See Yoga Retreats Team

New arrive-any-day options add guided meditation and Spanish classes to a flexible, year-round yoga program in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

At See Yoga Retreats in Gran Canaria, we’re expanding what wellness can feel like: arrive any day, and mix yoga, meditation, surf, dance, and Spanish lessons at your own pace to connect with yourself.” — Laura Serrano De Pedro

LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA, GRAN CANARIA CANARY ISLANDS, SPAIN, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- See Yoga Retreats Canary Islands announced new activities at its Gran Canaria retreat, adding dedicated meditation retreats and Spanish lessons to its flexible weekly program. Founded and owned by Laura Serrano De Pedro, See Yoga Retreats is designed for travelers who want yoga, wellness, and culture on their own schedule. Guests choose their arrival day, length of stay, and the activities they wish to join.Situated in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria just steps from Playa de las Canteras, the retreat runs year-round and welcomes solo travelers, couples, and friends. The location combines a long city beach, vibrant neighborhoods, and easy access to nature, creating an ideal base for daily practice and island exploring.What’s New: Meditation and Spanish, at your paceMeditation Retreats: Guided sessions to help guests reset, held by the ocean or in serene indoor spaces. Meditation is optional and can be mixed with yoga, walks, and other experiences. Capacity is limited to keep groups personal.Spanish Lessons: Practical Spanish classes now appear alongside yoga, dance, surf, and meditation in the weekly activity menu. Guests add lessons only if they wish, making it easy to connect with locals while exploring the island.Yoga every day, for every levelEach week offers up to 13 yoga classes, so there is always a session that fits your energy. Styles typically include active Vinyasa, open-air beach yoga, relaxing candlelight yoga, and other themed practices suitable for beginners and seasoned yogis. Guests can join as much or as little as they want. Everything is optional.35+ weekly activities beyond the matAlongside yoga and meditation, guests can choose from more than 35 weekly activities, including surf lessons, volcanic mindfulness hikes, and dance classes. Dance sessions often blend Latin, dancehall, and reggaeton, bringing island rhythm into the wellness week. Evenings feature friendly social plans such as karaoke or a live music outing, so travelers can meet people and enjoy the local scene.A guest-favorite add-on pairs Yin Yoga with a traditional cacao ceremony for a slow, grounding practice. Sound bath sessions and private Reiki, yoga, or meditation lessons are available to personalize the experience.Stay your way: three accommodation stylesGuests select the accommodation that suits their travel style and budget. Options include a shared apartment with women-only or men-only private rooms, a private studio apartment, or a comfortable room in a nearby 4-star beach hotel, with breakfast and dinner available at the hotel as an optional add-on. All lodging is close to Las Canteras, keeping beach walks and ocean views within easy reach.To maintain a relaxed, supportive atmosphere, group size is limited. Small groups host a maximum of about 12 participants. English is the main language on site, and teachers also speak Spanish.Four flexible retreat packagesTo simplify planning, See Yoga Retreats now offers four core packages that guests can customize:Yoga & Meditation Retreat: Daily yoga, guided meditation, and wellness time, with beach sessions and mindful hikes in nature.Yoga & Spanish Language Retreat: Combine daily yoga with Spanish lessons to build real-world conversation skills. Appears in the booking flow as “Spanish & Yoga Retreat.”Dance & Yoga Retreat: Mix yoga with lively Latin, dancehall, and reggaeton classes.Surf & Yoga Retreat: Balance time in the waves with mat practice. Programs commonly include daily surf lessons alongside multiple weekly yoga sessions.“In designing these packages, our aim was to give everyone different experiences. We want people to try new things and enjoy themselves while they are here,” said Patricia, instructor at See Yoga Retreats.A friendly base to explore Gran CanariaBetween classes, guests can discover Las Palmas, from the cobbled streets of the old town to contemporary cafés and oceanfront promenades. The weekly plan often includes a guided city walk, plus island-style socials in the evenings. With excellent weather all year, Gran Canaria makes it easy to spend time outdoors, whether hiking volcanic landscapes or unwinding on the beach after practice.About See Yoga RetreatsSee Yoga Retreats Canary Islands is a small, welcoming retreat based in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Founded by Laura Serrano De Pedro, it was created to help people enjoy yoga in a flexible way. Guests arrive any day of the week, stay as long as they like, and join only the activities that feel right. The team blends yoga, surf, dance, and meditation to support physical wellbeing and mental calm. Its beach-adjacent location near Las Canteras makes daily nature time part of the routine.For details, availability, or to build your week, visit seeyogaretreats.com Media inquiries: See Yoga Retreats, C. Gravina 11, 35010 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain, +34 652 94 06 83.

