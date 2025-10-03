Discover Vibe Coding with Lovable: Free Training Takes You from Concept to Prototype

ONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills training, offering a wide range of courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America

ONLC Training shows how Lovable and AI tools speed turning ideas into apps

With generative AI technology, builders and makers can bring their ideas to life in software” — Andy Williamson CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONLC Training is pleased to announce a free, 90-minute online session introducing Vibe Coding, a fresh, accelerated method for turning concepts into working software prototypes. The event, scheduled for October 23, 2025, is designed for non-technical founders, subject matter experts, business leaders, and creatives who want to explore AI-powered prototyping—absolutely no coding experience required.“Vibe Coding breaks down the barriers of traditional software development,” said Andy Williamson, CEO and Director of AI Strategy at ONLC Training. “With generative AI technology, builders and makers can bring their ideas to life in software. This session lets attendees see how AI tools can become their collaborators.”What You’ll LearnIn just 90 minutes, you’ll follow a guided, hands-on exploration of how to go from a spark of an idea to a working prototype using modern vibe coding tools. The session will cover:Introduction to Vibe CodingTool Spotlight: Lovable and related platformsTurning written ideas into simple prototypesThese approaches let you “shape software like clay,” combining creativity with structure. You’ll see where Vibe Coding fits in today’s software development process and why it matters for small businesses and innovators.Why This MattersAs AI advances, the gap between idea and implementation is shrinking. Vibe Coding isn’t about replacing technical teams—it’s about letting more people take part in creating software. It’s a faster way to test ideas and share them with others.A New Way to Build TogetherVibe Coding is gaining popularity because it makes software creation accessible to a wider audience while keeping humans firmly in the driver’s seat. Instead of struggling with complex syntax, innovators can describe what they want in plain language, and AI generates the scaffolding to bring it to life. The AI handles repetitive, technical details, while people focus on vision, creativity, and refinement—making the process more collaborative, intuitive, and inclusive than ever before.As ONLC has seen with its generative AI training programs, many organizations start by learning tools like ChatGPT or Copilot to boost daily productivity. Now, more people are exploring rapid prototyping platforms that let non-developers turn ideas into simple working applications. These early apps can solve immediate needs and also act as proof-of-concepts for larger projects that IT may later develop into full solutions.“We’re watching a new stage of adoption unfold,” Williamson added. “Tools like Lovable and Microsoft Copilot Studio Lite give non-developers the ability to create quick prototypes that meet personal or team needs. Those same prototypes can also spark ideas that IT can build into production-ready solutions.”Event DetailsVibe Coding: Concept to PrototypeOctober 23, 2025 | Free, 90 minutes | Live Online Instructor-LedReserve your place today at www.onlc.com/free-vibe-coding-classes.htm About ONLC TrainingONLC Training provides leading IT and business skills programs across North America via online delivery and physical locations. With up-to-date curriculum and qualified instructors, ONLC supports individuals and organizations in staying competitive. Customized corporate training and private sessions are also available. Visit www.onlc.com for details.

