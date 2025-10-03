Sanad Village Partners with Prism Digital to Elevate Autism Awareness and Support in Dubai

Strategic collaboration aims to amplify reach of specialized autism services through compassionate digital marketing

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sanad Village, the largest and most advanced autism center in Dubai, announced today that it has entered in a strategic partnership with Prism Digital, a full-service UAE-based digital marketing agency. This partnership is a monumental leap of faith with the intention of bringing great success for Sanad Village’s mission of expanding its extensive support services for children afflicted with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and their families throughout the UAE. Prism Digital’s partnership is aimed at developing communication strategies that are engineered Sanad Village's autism care to the public with great precision and professionalism.

Sanad Village has built a reputation over the years in Dubai as the go-to center for autism support. The autism center offers an ASD tailored services with an expansive range of therapies that help children gain independence and confidence. This is made possible as the center empowers children and their families to live fulfilling lives through charging advanced therapies alongside dedicated family support. Sanad Village has a multitude of programs, one of which is a specialist classroom that offers one-on-one therapy in various support areas, including speech, occupational therapy, and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy. The center boosts it reputation through its cooperative services.

Prism Digital provides in this relationship a results-driven mind-set built on deep knowledge and tailored methodologies. The agency’s focuses on research, strategy development, and leveraging all disciplines of digital marketing—from SEO and content strategy to social and pay-per-click search campaigns.

Sensitive and Goal-Oriented Marketing Strategy

Autistic services promotion is about finding balance between education and sensitivity. Prism's Sanad Village campaign will use real stories and educational resources as foundation through which it will approach families in search for services and general public. The campaign will describe Sanad Village's philosophy of accepting all autism experience and how it addresses practical skills enhancing independence and quality of life.

Strategic initiatives would likely include:

1. Content Strategy – Developing resources to answer the questions and address the concerns of parents and caregivers.

2. Community Building – Engaging social media users to create an online community that fosters social support.

3. Local SEO – Making sure that the families seeking “Autism Centers near me” and “ABA therapy in Dubai” are able to find the services offered by Sanad Village.

Executive Perspectives on the Partnership

“Who to tell our story to was a question with a correct answer,” a representative of Sanad Village commented. “I wanted to be with the agency that recognizes that autism is much more than a label and a condition: it is a universe of possibilities. Prism Digital is the right agency to partner with because of the capability to appreciate such a unique mission. Their expertise in designing the right communication gives us confidence that together we can reach families in greater need of our services.”

“We are very excited,” says Lovetto Nazareth, founder of Prism Digital. “It is a privilege to partner with Sanad Village. The Prism Digital team is eager to immerse themselves in Sanad’s core activities, and we execute this with precision, ensuring that the approaches taken are suited to the targeted audience. Everybody that needs the services we provide must be able to access them, particularly those that Sanad Village offers.”

Sanad Village‘s and Prism Digital‘s partnership started on September 2025 and their first awareness campaign is expected to start on November 2025.

