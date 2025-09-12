Prism Digital Completes Digital Transformation for UAE Alcohol Retailer Royal Spirit

royal spirit -

Dubai-based agency delivers comprehensive website redevelopment -brand redesign, generating 980,000 AED in online sales for previously non-performing e-commerce

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prism Digital, a leading digital marketing agency in Dubai, has completed a comprehensive digital transformation project for Royal Spirit, a UAE alcohol retailer that previously had zero online sales. The project involved complete website redevelopment, brand redesign, and integration of advanced e-commerce tools, resulting in significant performance improvements and revenue generation.

The transformation addressed multiple challenges faced by Royal Spirit, including an outdated WordPress-based website, weak brand identity, and a 95% bounce rate that prevented effective customer engagement. Royal Spirit approached Prism Digital seeking a complete digital overhaul to establish a competitive presence in the UAE's alcohol retail market.

Prism Digital rebuilt the website using MERN Stack technology (MongoDB, Express.js, React, Node.js), creating a bilingual English-Arabic platform designed for both B2B and B2C operations. The project included a complete brand redesign, CRM integration with ZOHO systems, and development of iOS and Android mobile applications featuring real-time delivery tracking and 30-minute delivery guarantees.

"This project demonstrates how strategic digital transformation can convert a non-performing online presence into a revenue-generating platform," said Lovetto Nazareth, Managing Director of Prism Digital. "Royal Spirit's success reflects our approach of combining technical excellence with market-focused strategies that address specific business challenges."

The results of the transformation include measurable improvements across multiple performance indicators. The website's GTMetrix performance score increased from 20% to 99%, while mobile performance reached 95%. The bounce rate decreased from 95% to 25%, and the platform now attracts over 300,000 direct visits with 40,000 new monthly visitors from international markets including Russia, India, and China.

Client retention metrics show a 1,500% increase, supported by integrated CRM systems and personalized marketing strategies. Return visitors increased by 3,500%, contributing to Royal Spirit's transition from zero digital revenue to generating over 980,000 AED in online sales since the platform relaunch.

The project incorporated specialized features for the UAE market, including WhatsApp Business integration for customer support, dual-channel B2B and B2C functionality, and mobile applications with social discovery tools for finding bars and events. Advanced analytics integration enables precise targeting and performance optimization for continued growth.

Royal Spirit's digital transformation represents Prism Digital's expertise in delivering comprehensive solutions for specialized retail sectors in the UAE. The project demonstrates the potential for established businesses to achieve significant digital growth through strategic technology implementation and market-focused design approaches.

The complete case study and performance metrics are available through Prism Digital's portfolio documentation, showcasing the methodology and results achieved during the six-month transformation period.

About Prism Digital:

Prism Digital is an award-winning website design and digital marketing agency based in Dubai, specializing in comprehensive digital solutions across the Middle East. The agency has successfully launched and managed digital campaigns for leading companies including Jumeirah Group, Aldar, Hilton Group, and IFFCO Group. As a preferred Facebook partner agency, Prism Digital provides expertise in lead generation, social media marketing, digital branding, and e-commerce development. Learn more about Prism Digital at https://www.prism-me.com/

