DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prism Digital has today announced the partnership with Exotica, one of the UAE's leading florists, to take care of all their advertising and digital marketing services including social media, performance marketing, and website optimization, lead funnel optimization through AI, SEO Services, and content marketing.

The partnership builds on Prism Digital's well-established track record for the region in driving sales and business leads by creating and implementing digital first and data-driven ecommerce strategies. After the Prism Digital takeover of Exotica’s marketing operations, the florist has already fulfilled all the first key performance indicators (KPIs) proving the instant effect of the data-led method.

"This partnership we have with Exotica is a perfect match for our capabilities,

" Prism Digital’s CEO Mr Lovetto Nazareth commented. "We are excited to work with Exotica a leading brand in Lebanon and take their business in the UAE to the next level within the first month we have already grown the account by 200% and we expect to cross 500% within the next few months."

Prism Digital is executing a 360 digital strategy for Exotica which involves:

Performance Marketing & Paid Social: Launching targeted advertising campaigns on Google, Meta, YouTube and TikTok to create awareness about the brand in the minds of the target audience and increase sales through optimizes conversion campaigns.

Website & Lead Funnel Optimization: Prism is employing its own proprietary AI platform to engage visitors and optimize the path to purchase on the Exotica website. Decreasing bounce rates and Increasing conversion and ROAS on their ad spend.

SEO & Content Marketing: A strong AI SEO strategy implementation accompanied by keyword based content plan to engage and attract the audience to discover the brand and come on to the website to buy.

"The team at Prism Digital has brought a new level of sophistication and results to our online presence," said Talal Ghanem, Retail Manager Exotica. "Their understanding of the digital landscape and their ability to deliver on promises from the outset has been impressive. We are confident that this partnership will significantly accelerate our growth and strengthen our connection with customers throughout the UAE."

Within the first month of our partnership with Prism Digital, the strategic optimizations by Prism Digital resulted in an 86% increase in organic sessions, a direct traffic boost of 284%, and over 8,400 user engagement events — high-intent form submissions and product interactions inclusive.

Prism Digital is a well-known digital marketing agency that is full-service, award-winning and is in Dubai, UAE. The agency is working with over 75 clients from different segments has received many awards for its work during the last ten years and is regarded as one of the best digital marketing agencies in the GCC. Not only does Prism Digital offer search engine optimization, pay per click, social media marketing, and website design to set up its clients’ strong online presence, but has also pioneered the use of AI SEO to grow SERPs and discoverability on AI search engines. Like Chat GPT, Grok, perplexity META AI and other leading AI platforms.

Exotica is a leading florist in the UAE that specializes in working with 5 star hotels and other luxury outlets. Exotica is one of the best flower shops in the UAE that are known for their classy and artistic designs, exotic flowers, fantastic gifting choices, and punctual delivery service, which are some of the reasons for their popularity. Exotica has gained the respect of customers as a luxury florist that provides good price-quality ratio due to its competitive prices and has a constant influx of clients who want to celebrate special events and express feelings with flowers.



