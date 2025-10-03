Pavement Repair Project Scheduled to Begin on Interstate 90 in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – On Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, a pavement repair project is scheduled to begin in Sioux Falls from the Interstate 90 and Interstate29 interchange to the west just beyond the exit at Marion Road. Pavement repair will be completed in both the eastbound and westbound lanes on I-90.

During the repair project, eastbound and westbound I-90 will be reduced to a single lane of traffic through the work zone. Traffic control measures will guide the motorists through the lane closures. Drivers are urged to use caution and reduce their speed while traveling through the area.

The prime contractor for this $1 million project is Blacktop Paving, of Sioux Falls, SD. The overall project completion date is May 2026.

