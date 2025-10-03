Local Homeowners in Virginia Beach are Warning of High Rodent Activity

Rodent Pest Control in the Fall Rodent Pest Control in the Fall Safe | Effective Pest Control

Local residents in Virginia Beach say be on the lookout for high rodent activity.

Fall/Winter brings nesting rodents. Make sure to hire a local exterminator to inspect for rodent entry points and seal them out before they make your home - their home.” — Brittany Baine

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- local Homeowners Highlights the Urgent Need for Rodent Pest Control in Virginia Beach local Virginia Beach residents are warning homeowners across Virginia Beach and surrounding Hampton Roads communities about the growing threat of rodent infestations. With the cooler months approaching, the need for professional rodent pest control services has never been more important.Rats and mice are more than a nuisance; they are destructive intruders that can cause extensive damage to a property. Rodents gnaw through electrical wires, insulation, and wood, creating serious fire risks and structural concerns. Left untreated, homeowners may face costly home repairs that could have been avoided with early detection and professional treatment.“Rodents reproduce rapidly, and one small problem can quickly turn into a full-blown infestation,” said Tanner Baine, a spokesperson for Universal Pest & Termite. “That’s why timely inspections and a local exterminator services are critical. Our team specializes in safe and effective rodent removal strategies designed to protect both families and homes.”The health risks posed by rodents are equally concerning. Mice and rats are known carriers of harmful diseases such as salmonella, hantavirus, and leptospirosis. These pathogens can spread through droppings, urine, or food contamination, placing children, pets, and the elderly at higher risk. Professional rodent pest control not only eliminates the current problem but also safeguards family health by reducing exposure to these serious threats.Universal Pest & Termite’s approach goes beyond just removal. The company provides thorough inspections to identify entry points, followed by exclusion services that seal gaps around foundations, crawl spaces, and attics. By preventing rodents from re-entering, homeowners enjoy long-term protection and peace of mind. With an A+ BBB rating, hundreds of five-star Google reviews, and over 10,000 homes treated, Universal Pest & Termite has earned a reputation for quality, reliability, and results.As part of a declared mission to serve the Hampton Roads community, Universal Pest & Termite offers affordable pest control services without long-term contracts. This flexible approach allows customers in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Newport News, and surrounding cities to get year-round protection without being locked into unnecessary commitments.The company also educates homeowners on preventive steps they can take, such as storing food properly, sealing cracks in foundations, and keeping crawl spaces dry. “Rodents thrive in areas with easy access to food, moisture, and shelter,” the Tanner added. “By partnering with a professional and making small home improvements, you can dramatically reduce the chances of an infestation.”With proven rodent pest control programs, Universal Pest & Termite continues to be the leading choice for families in Hampton Roads. Homeowners are strongly encouraged to schedule an inspection now before temperatures drop further and rodent activity increases.About Universal Pest & TermiteFounded in 2000 by George Pilkington, Universal Pest & Termite has grown into one of Hampton Roads’ leading providers of pest control, termite treatment, moisture control, and insulation services. The company remains dedicated to protecting homes and families with proven solutions, exceptional service, and a strong commitment to the community.Contact:Universal Pest & TermiteWebsite: www.universalpest.com

Rodents can chew through piping and enter your home

