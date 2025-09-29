Local Homeowners Urged to Prioritize Winter Pest Control in Hampton Roads Region

Effective Pest Control Rodent Pest Control in the Fall CockRoach In a kitchen

Homeowners find that having a pest control service in the winter can be very important with regards to air quality in the home.

Pest Control protection in the winter is very important with regards to the safety of your family. The air quality can be effected with a rodent infestation.” — Tanner Baine

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Homeowners Urged to Prioritize Winter Pest Control in Hampton Roads RegionAs temperatures drop and homeowners begin to settle in for the colder months, local pest control specialists are sounding the alarm: winter is no time to neglect pest prevention. In cities such as Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Newport News, and surrounding areas, pests often seek refuge indoors when the season changes — and many bring serious risks to health and property.“Many homeowners assume that pest problems subside in winter,” said George Pilkington, Owner at Universal Pest & Termite in Virginia Beach,Va. “In fact, the opposite is true. Rodents cockroaches , and other pests see your home as a warm, food-rich sanctuary. It’s essential to get ahead of infestations before they become expensive or hazardous.”Why Winter Pest Control Matters in Hampton RoadsCommon Winter Intruders & Their Threats:Across southeastern Virginia, the pests most likely to invade homes during the colder months include:- Rodents (mice, rats, squirrels): As outdoor conditions worsen, rodents look for cozy indoor spaces. They can chew through insulation, wiring, and structural materials, increasing the risk of fire and property damage.- Cockroaches: Cockroaches remain active year-round, but as the weather cools, they increasingly infiltrate homes in search of warmth, food, and moisture. They are also tied to allergies and can exacerbate asthma symptoms.- Stink Bugs: Many homeowners begin to notice stink bugs indoors during autumn and winter. These pests often overwinter inside wall voids, attics, or around siding, and may emerge indoors on warm days.Spiders & Other Insects: Spiders follow prey (other insects) indoors, and some species may remain active in sheltered parts of homes.- Carpenter Ants / Ant species: While many ants slow in activity as the weather cools, some colonies (especially within wood or near heat sources) may persist.Health & Safety RisksPests are more than mere nuisances; many carry pathogens or aggravate health conditions:- Rodents may spread Salmonella, Hantavirus, and other bacteria via their droppings, urine, and contaminated surfaces.- Cockroaches are known to trigger asthma and allergies, especially in sensitive individuals, and may carry bacteria like Salmonella, E. coli, and pathogens via contact with food and surfaces.- Mosquitoes & Ticks (outside, but potentially overwintering or emerging early): These vectors can transmit diseases such as West Nile virus, Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), and Lyme disease.- Stink bugs, while not major disease vectors to humans, can produce stress, odor nuisance, and sometimes irritate surfaces.Because the Hampton Roads region experiences mild winters and high humidity, some pests remain active or survive longer than in colder climates.Key Messaging & Recommendations- Preventive treatment is critical. A proactive winter pest control plan — sealing entry points, treating perimeter zones, placing traps, and inspecting attic and crawl spaces — can prevent infestations before they take hold.- Annual or quarterly service plans make sense. Rather than reactive fixes, homeowners benefit from consistent protection year‑round.- Home maintenance helps. Clearing debris, sealing cracks, repairing screens, and maintaining gutters reduces hiding places and barriers pests exploit.- Early detection saves money. Addressing a small rodent or roach problem in November is far less expensive and disruptive than dealing with a full-blown infestation in January.Universal Pest & Termite offering safe/effective Pest Control and Termite Control in Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Suffolk, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Newport News, Hampton, Williamsburg and surrounding areas in Hampton Roads. Find out more at www.universalpest.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.