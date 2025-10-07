Rodents Found Living in Air Ducts in Home in Virginia Beach

Rodent Pest Control in the Fall

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rodents Discovered in Air Duct Beneath Home in Virginia Beach — Universal Pest & Termite Responds to Health RiskUniversal Pest & Termite, a leading pest control provider in Hampton Roads, today confirmed that rodents have been found living in the air duct system beneath a residential home in Virginia Beach. The discovery underscores the serious health, safety, and structural risks posed by rodent infestations in residential HVAC systems.Discovery & Immediate Risks For Rodent Infestation Homeowners in Virginia Beach alerted Universal Pest & Termite after hearing scurrying noises and detecting foul odors emanating from air vents. An inspection revealed a nesting colony of mice (and potentially rats) deep within the ductwork under the house. The rodents had contaminated duct surfaces and insulation with droppings, urine, and nesting material.“Rodents in a duct system are a red alert scenario,” said Tanner Baine, a spokesperson from Universal Pest & Termite. “Their waste can become aerosolized and distributed throughout the home, posing respiratory and disease transmission risks to occupants.”Common rodent-borne hazards include leptospirosis, hantavirus, salmonella, and allergens from rodent dander and droppings. In addition, rodents can chew through wiring, insulation, or structural components, creating fire and repair hazards.Universal Pest & Termite’s Response PlanUniversal Pest & Termite mobilized a multi-pronged remediation plan, including:- Isolation & ContainmentThe affected duct zones were isolated to prevent further spread of contamination into the living areas.- Inspection & AssessmentA full assessment of the duct system and adjacent crawlspaces was performed to identify entry points, damaged ducting, and the extent of infestation.- Trapping & RemovalStrategically placed traps and rodent control stations were installed in crawlspaces and around duct runs to remove remaining rodents.Sanitation & DecontaminationThe ducts and insulation were deep-cleaned and disinfected using EPA-registered agents. Contaminated insulation sections were replaced.- Exclusion & SealingAll identified rodent entry points —such as gaps in foundations, utility penetrations, and damaged vents—were sealed or retrofit with rodent-proof mesh.- Ongoing Monitoring & MaintenanceQuarterly inspections and preventive monitoring will be conducted to ensure reinfestation does not recur.“Our goal is not just to remove rodents, but to eliminate the conditions that enabled their entry and survival,” explained Baine. “We strongly recommend homeowners treat rodent issues proactively before they reach critical systems like air ducts.”Why Duct Infestations OccurRodents often seek warm, sheltered, and resource-rich areas. Beneath homes, duct and HVAC systems offer enclosed space, often with insulation and structural bridges perfect for nesting. In humid, mild-climate regions like Virginia Beach, rodents are active year-round, making early detection crucial.Universal Pest & Termite has decades of experience serving the Hampton Roads region, including Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, and neighboring communities.Advice for Homeowners- Listen for unexplained noises in walls, crawlspaces, or near vents.- Watch for signs like rodent droppings near vents or return grilles.- Schedule periodic inspections, especially before fall and winter.- Seal potential entry points around foundations, pipes, and utility lines.- Maintain cleanliness—rodents are attracted to food, debris, and clutter.About Universal Pest & TermiteFor more details or to schedule an inspection, visit Universal Pest & TermiteMedia Contact:Universal Pest & TermiteWebsite: https://universalpest.com/

