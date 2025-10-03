Upgraded KI Ports ready with more support for Island residents

The State Government’s upgrade of the ports at Cape Jervis and Penneshaw is now complete, improving safety and efficiency and better supporting ferry services between the mainland and Kangaroo Island.

The Cape Jervis and Penneshaw ports are part of the essential link between Kangaroo Island and the mainland for cars, freight, and passengers.

The Kangaroo Island Ferry Service carries approximately 500,400 passengers, more than 146,000 cars, and 14,000 freight vehicles per annum.

The State Government’s upgrade includes new fit-for-purpose facilities, which will support an increased number of ferry services and faster turnaround times, along with improved safety for passengers and the new, larger SeaLink vessels, particularly during adverse weather and storms.

Disappointingly, SeaLink has advised the State Government that delivery of its two new ferries has been delayed. SeaLink has guaranteed its two new vessels will be operating between Cape Jervis and Penneshaw from June 1 next year.

While we wait for SeaLink’s new larger ferries to arrive, the State Government has stepped in to make sure Kangaroo Island residents see the benefits sooner – with a guaranteed additional daily return service and cheaper fares.

The current ferries will continue to service KI to keep tourists moving to and from the Island and importantly back local businesses, while giving residents cheaper fares.

The Resident Vehicle Saver fare, originally planned to start with the new ferries, will now be available prior to the arrival of the new boats, with KI residents to be able to book a vehicle on the boat for just $30.35, a saving of $48.55. From November 1, the new saver fare will be available on two morning departures from Penneshaw and two evening departures from Cape Jervis.

We also recognise it’s been a tough period for farmers with the drought. That’s why we’ve worked with SeaLink to hold ferry livestock freight fees at the lower rate of $39.60 until the end of 2026 – including once the new ferries come online. This is something the industry called for and we are delivering on.

We are bringing in cheaper fares providing certainty to residents and industry through the busy farming and tourism season.

SeaLink will continue its infrastructure work in both Cape Jervis and Penneshaw in preparation for their new ferries.

SeaLink requires a three-day suspension of all services to replace the ramps for the new roll-on, roll-off ferries.

The three-day shutdown period will occur in May, following the busy summer season, Easter long weekend and April school holidays. SeaLink will finalise the timing in consultation with the community.

The cruise season will not be impacted by any works with cruise ships to continue to berth at the temporary berthing pontoon as they did last year. The cruise season will begin in October 2025 marking the arrival of the first cruise ship of the 2025-26 season at Penneshaw.

The $73 million ports upgrade project supported approximately 135 full time equivalent jobs each year over the construction period.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

The completion of the State Government’s upgrades at the Cape Jervis and Penneshaw ports will enable more effective, efficient and reliable transport services to and from Kangaroo Island.

These upgrades, combined with the work being delivered by SeaLink, will cater for the new larger and more comfortable ferries and provide better customer experience in bad weather.

While it is disappointing SeaLink has told us its new ferries are not yet available, our priority is providing confidence to residents, farmers and tourists that access to and from the island will remain consistent during this peak period.

The State Government has completed its infrastructure upgrades and negotiated with SeaLink to deliver cheaper fares for locals, additional daily services and maintain the current freight rate for livestock until the end of 2026.

This will help farmers move stock and produce and more tourists access the island, which is vital to the region’s economic success.

Attributable to Leon Bignell, Member for Mawson

The ports in Cape Jervis and Penneshaw are essential infrastructure for the residents, workers and tourists who travel to and from the world-renowned Kangaroo Island.

It’s vital the three-day shutdown period occurs in the quieter times, following summer and Easter and that local stakeholders are consulted on its timing.

I would like to thank the community for their patience throughout the delivery of these critical upgrades.

I’d like to also thank Minister Bourke for quickly getting across the issue when she became Transport Minister two weeks ago. Minister Bourke has listened to my advocacy on behalf of the people of Kangaroo Island and acted in their best interests.

Attributable to Donna Gauci, SeaLink Marine & Tourism CEO

We look forward to delivering two new larger state-of-the-art ferries, Wanggami and Ruwi, for Kangaroo Island that will deliver a ferry service that meets the evolving transport needs of the community well into the future.

We are pleased to work with the Government and agree to deliver some of the service improvements prior to the commencement of the new ferries, such as access to cheaper fares for residents and more daily departures.