Tall Trees initiative to strengthen community mental health and wellbeing

Release date: 27/10/25

A new mental health initiative is being launched to help South Australians with lived or living experience of mental distress become positive changemakers in their communities.

The Malinauskas Labor Government is investing in the Tall Trees South Australia program as part of its agenda to scale up community-led solutions to mental health.

Led by the state’s Mental Health Commissioner, Taimi Allan, Tall Trees will empower people who have experienced mental health challenges, as well as their allies, to lead local ‘change projects’ that reduce the stigma around mental health, build inclusion and a sense of community, and promote reaching out to get help when it’s needed.

Participants will be supported to develop their own local initiatives, whether they be conversations in a workplace or advocacy on a broader scale – as long as they foster inclusion and are aimed at improving mental health and wellbeing.

More than 750 of these campaigns, programs and events that South Australians are supported to develop through Tall Trees are expected to be rolled out in South Australia in the first two years following its launch.

It is hoped that through this community resilience and leadership development initiative, people with lived experience of mental distress are helped to become changemakers, not just storytellers.

This community resilience and leadership development initiative is also being adapted to align with the State Government’s continued efforts to close the gap between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal mental health and wellbeing outcomes, and will be co-designed by Aboriginal leaders to help foster culturally safe care and shared decision-making.

Tall Trees South Australia will be launched in 2026 following an initial trial and program development period now underway.

The Tall Trees Initiative was first rolled out in New Zealand, co-designed by more than 700 people with lived or living experience of mental distress, including cultural leaders from Māori, Pacific, and disability communities.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

Our biggest health challenges often start long before someone reaches hospital.

Tall Trees helps people access support earlier by breaking down stigma and building stronger, more connected communities.

Prevention through community leadership will help us create a more sustainable, compassionate health system.

Attributable to Nadia Clancy

Tall Trees will empower people with lived experience to lead local projects that reduce stigma, foster inclusion, and encourage help-seeking.

Through training, mentorship, and peer support, participants can turn insight into action – from everyday conversations and workplace improvements, to creative campaigns and policy advocacy.

Attributable to the South Australian Mental Health Commissioner, Taimi Allan

Tall Trees represents a powerful shift towards grassroots leadership.

This is about harnessing lived experience and local knowledge to drive meaningful change.

Together, we can grow a forest of strong, inclusive communities across South Australia.