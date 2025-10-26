‘Adelaide chose me’: Doctor and volunteer recognised as International Student of the Year

Release date: 25/10/25

A Ghanaian PhD student who works part-time as a doctor at Lyell McEwin Hospital and devotes her spare time to volunteering has been named International Student of the Year.

Dr Ruth Appiah, 28, is completing a PhD in Physiotherapy at UniSA – researching chronic pain among refugees and culturally diverse communities, and bridging public health, equity and clinical care.

When she’s not studying or working towards her goal of a career in clinical practice and research, Dr Appiah is an enthusiastic volunteer for several community organisations.

Among her volunteering efforts, Dr Appiah reads the Advertiser to a vision impaired radio audience and regularly serves meals for Baptist Care SA to people facing hardship.

Dr Appiah has also volunteered for the Survivors of Torture and Trauma Rehabilitation Service (STTARS), supporting refugees build connection and a sense of belonging.

Dr Appiah came to South Australia in 2023 when she was accepted to undertake a PhD topic that was being offered by UniSA – and now she hopes to stay and build her career, declaring, “Adelaide chose me”.

For her extraordinary efforts, Dr Appiah also took home the Community Engagement award at StudyAdelaide’s annual event, and in doing so became the first winner of this category to be recognised as International Student of the Year.

StudyAdelaide’s 2025 International Student Awards recognise students, employers and institutions involved in the state’s $3 billion international education sector.

The awards were presented by Her Excellency the Governor Frances Adamson AC at a ceremony at SkyCity Adelaide on Friday, October 24.

StudyAdelaide received 210 entries across 13 categories for the 2024 International Student Awards, with 35 different nationalities represented among the entrants.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

Through her extensive volunteering, advanced academic pursuits, and critical work in our state’s health system, Dr Appiah is an exemplary member of our South Australian community and a deserving winner of this year’s top award.

International students make an incredible contribution to our state not just during, but importantly, after their studies. It’s only right that we celebrate those who are going above and beyond to leave an extraordinary mark on South Australia.

I congratulate the more than 200 entrants across each of the 13 categories for their outstanding efforts.

Attributable to Jane Johnston, StudyAdelaide Chief Executive

I’m thrilled to announce Ruth Appiah as this year’s International Student of the Year.

We know how much international students contribute to our economy, to our future workforce and to our community.

As a part-time medical doctor, a student in an in-demand sector, and a dedicated volunteer, Ruth Appiah personifies every aspect of international students’ valued contribution to South Australia.

Attributable to Dr Ruth Appiah, International Student of the Year

I feel privileged – my volunteer roles have exposed me to people who need so many things and it’s good to give back and make other people’s lives better.

You see what other people are going through and you’re more appreciative – you don’t take the things you have for granted.

I have balanced academic work with meaningful community engagement, contributing time, skills, and energy to strengthen inclusion, reduce social isolation, and support wellbeing.

These experiences allow me to make a tangible impact on diverse South Australian communities while continuing my studies and growing personally and professionally.

The greatest challenge is balancing the demands of my PhD with part-time work as a medical doctor, extensive volunteering and student representation.