South Australia now tomato virus free

Release date: 03/10/25

South Australia is now free of tomato brown rugose fruit virus (ToBRFV), paving the way for impacted growers to return to full trade right across the eastern seaboard.

The State Government has today issued an Area Freedom Certificate which provides confidence for interstate markets that South Australia is now free of ToBRFV following extensive testing across SA’s tomato-growing regions.

More than 200,000 samples have been tested across 109 properties, providing strong evidence that the virus is no longer present in South Australia.

This is a major step forward for tomato growers impacted by ToBRFV, following no detections of the virus in SA since March 2025.

ToBRFV is a highly contagious plant virus that affects tomatoes, capsicums and chillies, and while it has no human health impacts, it significantly reduces yields and marketability.

It was first detected in tomatoes in the Northern Adelaide Plains in August 2024, which was the first time the virus has ever been confirmed in Australia.

Measures were put in place to stop the spread of the virus in order to protect South Australia’s $230 million tomato and capsicum sector. The virus was successfully contained to three businesses.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

This is fantastic news for South Australia’s tomato growers, supporting them to be able to trade more freely interstate without any restrictions relating to this virus.

Our growers, industry groups and PIRSA staff have worked tirelessly together to manage this virus, and this declaration is a direct outcome of that commitment.

This is a great example of how rigorous biosecurity measures not only protect our industries but also support trade and market access, ensuring South Australia’s reputation as a clean, green, premium producer remains strong.

Attributable to Rod Quin, CEO of Perfection Fresh

This announcement marks a huge milestone for our industry.

We have undertaken more than 100,000 tests on our property and no virus has been detected, we are confident we stand as the cleanest production site in the country.

This is testament to the world-class biosecurity and control measures we have in place.

This declaration will not only help restore important market access for South Australian growers, but also strengthens supply chains, supports jobs across regional communities – including around 100 direct roles at our Two Wells site and many more indirectly – and ensures consumers can enjoy the premium quality fruit and vegetables they know and expect from South Australia.

Thank you to Minister Scriven, her team, PIRSA, and everyone who helped get us to this point.