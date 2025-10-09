Top 10 Doughnut Manufacturers Driving the USD 15.12 Billion Global Market by 2032

Doughnuts Market Doughnuts Market Size

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:The global doughnuts market size was valued at USD 11.22 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 11.62 billion in 2025 to USD 15.12 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.83% during the forecast period. North America dominated the doughnuts market with a market share of 53.83% in 2024. Moreover, the doughnuts market size in the U.S. is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 4.20 billion by 2032, driven by high popularity of the product in country market size, coupled with increasing number of restaurant chains offering doughnuts in the country.Get a Free Sample Research PDF:Top 10 Key Players the doughnuts mentioned in the Report:1. Krispy Kreme, Inc. (U.S.) – A global leader in premium doughnuts, Krispy Kreme continues to expand its footprint through innovative retail formats and fresh doughnut offerings.2. Dunkin' Donuts (U.S.) – Known for its wide range of doughnuts and coffee beverages, Dunkin’ remains a dominant player with extensive franchise operations worldwide.3. Grupo Bimbo (Mexico) – One of the world’s largest bakery companies, Grupo Bimbo offers a variety of doughnut products under its popular snack brands.4. McKee Foods Corporation (U.S.) – The company produces packaged bakery items, including doughnuts, catering to growing demand for on-the-go breakfast options.5. Tim Hortons (Canada) – A leading quick-service restaurant chain, Tim Hortons continues to drive doughnut sales through menu innovation and strong brand loyalty in North America.6. Shipley Do-Nuts (U.S.) – With a strong presence in the southern U.S., Shipley Do-Nuts is known for its fresh, hand-crafted doughnuts and expanding franchise model.7. Mighty-O Donuts (U.S.) – Specializing in organic and vegan doughnuts, Mighty-O Donuts caters to the growing demand for healthier and sustainable bakery options.8. Beiler's Doughnuts (U.S.) – A family-owned bakery offering handmade doughnuts with traditional recipes, Beiler’s maintains a loyal customer base across key U.S. cities.9. Mister Donut (U.S.) – With a strong presence in Asian markets, Mister Donut continues to innovate in flavors and store formats to meet evolving consumer tastes.10. Winchell’s Donut House (U.S.) – Operating across multiple U.S. states, Winchell’s is recognized for its classic doughnuts and expanding breakfast menu offerings.Doughnuts Industry Segmentation:Yeast Segment to Dominate owing to Continuous InnovationIn terms of base type, the market is fragmented into yeast doughnut and cake doughnut. The yeast segment is touted to capture a major doughnuts market share. Continuous innovation in flavor combinations, fillings, and toppings for yeast doughnut stimulates consumer interest and contributes to the growth of this segment.Food Service Channels Segment to Lead the Market owing to Freshness and CustomizationIn terms of distribution channels, the market is classified into food service channels and retail channels. The food service channels segment is touted to hold the largest doughnut market share. Quick-service restaurants provide freshly made doughnuts with a diverse range of flavors compared to packaged options, appealing to consumers' desire for variety and freshness, thereby fueling the growth of the segment.In terms of region, the market is categorized into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.Drivers and Restraints:Increased Occasional Indulgences to Propel Market GrowthDoughnuts' association with special occasions satisfies occasional indulgences, fostering market expansion. Continuous introduction of unique flavors and visually appealing options by industry leaders such as Krispy Kreme in November 2023, attracts consumers seeking novel culinary experiences, stimulating doughnuts market growth.However, concerns over sugar's health risks, including weight gain and diabetes, drive consumers toward healthier choices, restraining market expansion.Doughnuts Market TrendsThe global doughnut market is experiencing robust growth, driven by a blend of indulgence and innovation. A primary trend is the "gourmet-ization" of doughnuts, with artisanal bakeries offering premium, ‘Instagrammable’ creations using unique flavors like lavender, matcha, and savory combinations. This appeals directly to millennial and Gen Z consumers seeking novel experiences.In response to health-consciousness, the market is also diversifying. There is rising demand for vegan, gluten-free, and baked (not fried) options. Smaller, portion-controlled "mini-doughnuts" are also gaining popularity as a guilt-free treat.Furthermore, convenience is key. The integration of online ordering and third-party delivery services has become essential for reaching customers. Brands are successfully balancing nostalgic comfort with modern dietary preferences and digital accessibility, ensuring the doughnut remains a relevant and sought-after sweet treat.Regional Insights:North America to Lead the Market due to Health-Conscious Trends and Product InnovationIn 2023, the North American doughnut market was valued at USD 5.85 billion and is anticipated to maintain a substantial market share. The growing emphasis on delicious yet nutritious snacks corresponds with the increasing demand for convenient bakery snacks is propelling growth in the North American market.The shift toward healthier lifestyles in Europe, evidenced by increasing demand for gluten-free, vegan, and sugar-free baked goods, stimulates market growth as manufacturers respond with innovative offerings such as Dunkin’ Donuts' vegan doughnut range in January 2024, meeting the evolving preferences of European consumers.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:Competitive Landscape:Key Players are Focusing on Strategic Investments and Market Expansion to Expand their Customer BaseIn the fragmented donut market, industry leaders such as Krispy Kreme and Dunkin Donuts are making significant investments to expand their production capacities and geographic presence. Krispy Kreme's upcoming manufacturing facility in South Florida is a testament to this strategy, intended to bolster its DFD network and supply donuts to a diverse array of retail channels, including McDonald’s outlets and grocery stores, driving market growth and strengthening their global footprint.Key Industry Development:May 2024: Krispy Kreme partnered with Dolly Parton, an American singer-songwriter, and launched the "Dolly Southern Sweets Doughnut Collection". The new product range includes Dolly Dazzler Doughnut, Peachy Keen Cobbler Doughnut, Banana Puddin' Pie, and Chocolate Créme Pie.Read Related Insights:

