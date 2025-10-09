Top 10 Foodservice Coffee Companies Leading a USD 748.14 Billion Market with 6.20% CAGR by 2032

Foodservice Coffee Market Size

The global foodservice coffee market is set to reach $748.14B by 2032, with a 6.20% CAGR, fueled by specialty coffee, chains, and takeaway trends

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global foodservice coffee market size was valued at USD 458.77 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 485.89 billion in 2024 to USD 748.14 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period. Europe dominated the foodservice coffee market with a market share of 36.69% in 2023. Moreover, the foodservice coffee market size in the U.S. is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 154.01 billion in 2032, driven by the emergence of premium stores, frequent visits to the local delis or cafes, increasing demand for non-alcoholic drinks, and an increasing number of consumers switching to specialty coffee.Europe dominated the global foodservice coffee market with a 36.69% share in 2023, supported by the region’s strong café culture and established premium coffee brands. Meanwhile, the U.S. foodservice coffee market is expected to reach USD 154.01 billion by 2032, fueled by the growing presence of premium coffee shops, frequent visits to local cafés, rising consumption of non-alcoholic beverages, and a strong shift toward specialty coffee preferences.Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/food-service-coffee-market-100798 Top 10 Key Players in the Foodservice Coffee MarketThe global foodservice coffee market is highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on innovation, sustainability, and the introduction of new blends to attract a diverse consumer base. These key players are transforming the industry through strong brand recognition, global expansion, and premiumization strategies.1. Starbucks Corporation (U.S.) – The world’s largest coffeehouse chain, Starbucks continues to dominate through product innovation, digital ordering platforms, and global store expansion.2. Costa Limited (U.K.) – A major European coffee brand offering premium blends and expanding its global presence through innovative store formats.3. J. M. Smucker (U.S.) – Known for its Folgers and Café Bustelo brands, Smucker is strengthening its position in both retail and foodservice coffee segments.4. Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.) – Offers a wide range of coffee products and ready-to-drink beverages, focusing on convenience and quality.5. JDE Peet's (Netherlands) – A global leader in coffee and tea, JDE Peet’s leverages its strong portfolio to serve both on-premise and foodservice markets.6. Eight O’Clock Coffee Company (U.S.) – A legacy coffee brand emphasizing sustainable sourcing and quality craftsmanship.7. Bewley’s Tea and Coffee Ltd. (Ireland) – Renowned for its artisanal coffee offerings and strong presence in the European hospitality sector.8. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (U.S.) – A leading beverage company, integrating its single-serve brewing technology with expanding café partnerships.9. Coffee Republic (U.K.) – Focused on affordable premium coffee experiences across its franchise network in Europe and the Middle East.10. Coffee Beanery (U.S.) – Offers specialty coffee blends and franchise-based café models that emphasize personalized customer experiences.Industry SegmentsTakeaway/Delivery to Lead Due to Increasing Online Food OrdersOn the basis of type, the market is divided into takeaway/delivery and dine-in. Takeaway/delivery segment is anticipated to have the largest part due to increasing demand for takeaway. They offer a menu in multiple selection type delivery, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Demand for takeaway is increasing due to shut down of dine-in services.Coffee Chains to Govern the Segment Owing to Increasing Demand for CoffeeBased on end-user, the market is categorized into coffee shops/chains, bakery shops, and others. Coffee chains/chains segment is expected to have a major part due to increasing demand for iced coffee, coffee with ice cream, and others. Various coffee chains offering international flavors make them a center of attention for consumers of various population groups.Drivers and RestraintsIncreasing Consumption for Coffee to Drive Market DevelopmentIncreasing consumption of coffee and a strong preference for specialty coffees in developing countries are anticipated to drive the foodservice coffee market growth. Rapid expansion of varied-format foodservice outlets is gaining popularity across emerging markets which is expected to drive market growth. An emerging trend of franchising remains one of the most popular growth models as it offers brands to expand its presence. Increasing number of coffee restaurants compared to traditional family restaurants is expected to push market growth.However, fluctuations in coffee prices and the use of expensive machinery are expected to impede market growth.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/food-service-coffee-market-100798 Regional InsightsEurope to Lead Market Share Owing to Changing Consumption PatternsEurope is anticipated to head the foodservice coffee market share due to changing consumption patterns due to demand for specialty coffee drinks and modern retail outlets. There has been an increasing demand for delicious tasting coffees and high nutritional value amongst consumers in the region, which is set to drive the market course. In 2018, Nestle launched a new cold brew coffee which is crafted into ready-to-drink coffee beverages. The new product launch is set to tap into the growing trend of bringing the coffee house experience into the fridge.North America is one of the profitable markets with increasing demand from countries such as the U.S. and Canada, owing to the popularity of coffee. Various market players, such as Nestle S.A. and Starbucks Corporation, have been focusing on the introduction of new variations.Competitive LandscapeExpansion Plans by Key Market Players to Set Market CourseMajor foodservice coffee players in the market include Starbucks Corporation, the J.M. Smucker Company, Costa Limited, the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Peet's Coffee, Inc. Increasing demand for the product is owed to increased demand for innovative, aesthetic, and flavors amongst consumers. This includes launching various coffee, such as cold brew and iced coffee, that provides a unique taste experience to the consumers. In July 2021, Starbucks Corporation and Nestle S.A. brought ready-to-drink coffee beverage in Southeast Asia and Latin America. The expansion plan is expected to spread its global coffee presence. It will help in the new opportunities for growth and also attract new and younger consumers.Read Related Insights: Camel Dairy Products Market Size, Share, Trends, 2032 Food Traceability Market Size, Share, Analysis, 2032

